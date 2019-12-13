This London tube story has gone viral for a very special reason - grab a tissue because you will definitely cry No, you're sobbing...

The website Secret London posted a story on Thursday, and it's gone viral for a very sweet reason and it has people the world over crying into their Kleenex. For context, on the London underground there's a 'Mind the Gap' message that's repeated throughout the day to keep people safe on the platform, but it's a mystery as to why there's one station (Embankment) that doesn't have the same computer-generated message - but there's actually a very bittersweet reason as to why.

According to Secret London: "It’s long been one of the great mysteries of the Underground: why does the ‘Mind The Gap’ announcement sound so different at Embankment?" Well, consider the mystery resolved because London Reconnections editor John Bull took to Twitter to share a series of tweets to explain why there's a different voice at Embankment station.

Read it and weep (literally)...

It is election season. The world is busy and rubbish.



But it is also Christmas.



So take a breather and let me tell you a story about London, trains, love and loss, and how small acts of kindness matter.



I'm going to tell you about the voice at Embankment Tube station. — John Bull (@garius) December 11, 2019

Just before Christmas 2012, staff at Embankment Tube station were approached by a woman who was very upset.



She kept asking them where the voice had gone. They weren't sure what she meant.



The Voice?



The voice, she said. The man who says 'Mind the Gap' — John Bull (@garius) December 11, 2019

Don't worry, the staff at Embankment said. The announcement still happens, but they've all been updated. New digital system. New voices. More variety.



The staff asked her if she was okay.



"That voice," she explained, "was my husband." — John Bull (@garius) December 11, 2019

The woman, a GP called Dr Margaret McCollum, explained that her husband was an actor called Oswald Laurence. Oswald had never become famous, but he HAD been the chap who had recorded all the Northern Line announcements back in the seventies.



And Oswald had died in 2007. — John Bull (@garius) December 11, 2019

Oswald's death had left a hole in Margaret's heart. But one thing had helped. Every day, on her way to work, she got to hear his voice.



Sometimes, when it hurt too much, she explained, she'd just sit on the platform at Embankment and listen to the announcements for a bit longer. — John Bull (@garius) December 11, 2019

For five years, this had become her routine. She knew he wasn't really there but his voice - the memory of him - was.



To everyone else, it had just been another announcement. To HER it had been the ghost of the man she still loved.



And now even that had gone. — John Bull (@garius) December 11, 2019

The staff at Embankment were apologetic, but the whole Underground had this new digital system, it just had to be done. They promised, though, that if the old recordings existed, they'd try and find a copy for her.



Margaret knew this was unlikely, but thanked them anyway. — John Bull (@garius) December 11, 2019

In the New Year, Margaret McCollum sat on Embankment Station, on her way to work.



And over the speakers she heard a familiar voice. The voice of a man she had loved so much, and never thought she'd hear again.



"Mind the Gap" Said Oswald Laurence. — John Bull (@garius) December 11, 2019

Because it turned out a LOT of people at Embankment, within London Underground, within @TfL and beyond had lost loved ones and wished they could hear them again.



And they'd all realised that with luck, just this once, for one person, they might be able to make that happen. — John Bull (@garius) December 11, 2019

Archives were searched, old tapes found and restored. More people had worked to digitize them. Others had waded through the code of the announcement system to alter it while still more had sorted out the paperwork and got exemptions.



And together they made Oswald talk again. — John Bull (@garius) December 11, 2019