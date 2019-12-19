Strictly's Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley get covered in snow during romantic New York trip Both were at the Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday

Stacey Dooley and her boyfriend Kevin Clifton have been enjoying a romantic trip to New York, but found themselves caught in a heavy downpour of snow on Wednesday night. Stacey shared a video of the moment on Instagram, and it looks like an incredibly frosty evening. In the video, the documentary maker and the professional dancer were wrapped up in warm clothes as they braced the icy weather, and as the pair crossed a road in the Big Apple, Stacey could be seen grinning away at the camera – they must be having the best time!

The pair have both finished work for the festive season. Stacey revealed on Saturday that she had completed her last day of shooting before Christmas, and Kevin took to the dancefloor for the final time in 2019 that same day, during the Strictly Come Dancing final, which was won by Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher.

Kevin and Stacey braved the New York weather

The redhead proved just how supportive she was on Saturday evening, and was seen in the Strictly audience cheering on her boyfriend. The 32-year-old told fans that she would be rooting for Amy Dowden and Karim Zeroual in the final, despite the pair losing out on the glitterball trophy.

The pair could be seen wrapped up in cosy clothes

In a video, Stacey wished the remaining Strictly contestants – Karim and Amy, Oti and Kelvin and Emma Barton and Anton du Beke – luck before adding that she would be rooting for Karim and Amy. She told the camera: "[I] wanted to say a very very good luck to the finalists! I will be cheering you all on. Enjoy it. Just soak it all up. I cannot believe it's been a year. Delighted for all of you. Also… go on Amy."

It's unclear whether Stacey and Kevin will be spending Christmas in New York or returning home to the UK for the big day.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.