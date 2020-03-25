Living in lockdown: Madrid resident shares uplifting video of balcony opera The city is in lockdown for at least another two weeks

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordering the UK into lockdown on Monday night in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19, Isabella Peñaranda, who works for HELLO! in Madrid, has shared with us a fourth emotional video as she spends another week in self-isolation. Isabella reveals how the sound of her doorbell ringing is a welcomed relief from the silence of her apartment, and receives a pleasant wake-up call from opera music playing outside her building.

WATCH: What's it's really like living in lockdown

Isabella has been documenting her experience of living under lockdown via a video diary - the first of which was published last week. Today, she shares the "haunting" reality of the Spanish capital's empty streets. Watch the video above.

