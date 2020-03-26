Living in lockdown: Madrid resident shares her anxiety as coronavirus crisis worsens But she also has an important message about kindness

While the UK adjusts to life in coronavirus lockdown, residents in Spain have been used to staying indoors for weeks now. Isabella Peñaranda, who works for HELLO! in Madrid, has shared with us a fifth emotional video as she details her self-isolation experience. Admitting that her anxiety has peaked at points, Isabella also remains grateful and positive as she acknowledges that she has a roof over her head and friends she can rely on. 'Be kind' to each other is her resounding message. Watch the video below.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madrid resident shares her fears as well as hopes during coronavirus pandemic

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.