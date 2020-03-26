hellomagazine.com
Isabella Peñaranda, who works for HELLO! in Madrid, has shared her fifth video instalment of life in lockdown in the Spanish capital
While the UK adjusts to life in coronavirus lockdown, residents in Spain have been used to staying indoors for weeks now. Isabella Peñaranda, who works for HELLO! in Madrid, has shared with us a fifth emotional video as she details her self-isolation experience. Admitting that her anxiety has peaked at points, Isabella also remains grateful and positive as she acknowledges that she has a roof over her head and friends she can rely on. 'Be kind' to each other is her resounding message. Watch the video below.
WATCH: Madrid resident shares her fears as well as hopes during coronavirus pandemic
