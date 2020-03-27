There's no denying that Spain has been hit badly by the coronavirus pandemic, but one resident, Isabella Peñaranda, who works for HELLO! in Madrid, is positive that this surreal experience will create a kinder, more grateful and even stronger community. In her sixth and final video diary from lockdown in the Spanish capital, Isabella details the generosity she's been shown by her neighbours, as well as sharing an uplifting video of one of her friend's balcony parties. "Stay safe everybody and good luck," she says. Watch the video below.

