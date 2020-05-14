6 virtual things to do at home to entertain you all weekend

Since the COVID-19 crisis has caused Brits to spend more time at home than ever before, it can be difficult to find exciting ways to differentiate between a regular weekday and the weekend. We've rounded up some fun virtual events that will make you feel like you're outside exploring from the comfort of your own home. Which will you try?

Hone your photography skills

Lots of people are getting creative amid the lockdown, whether it's trying new recipes in the kitchen or using a paint-by-numbers kit. If you've always wanted to learn photography then Nikon School Online has a number of free classes you can try online - we've got our eye on the 'Photographing Children and Pets' tutorial. And if you're successful, you can proudly show off your photos around your house.

WHEN: Any time

For more information visit nikonevents.com

Cocktail class

With everyone learning new skills at the moment, why not try cocktail-making? Goat in Chelsea is holding virtual classes every Saturday which focus on one spirit each week. During the 90-minute class, owner Steve will demonstrate how to make four cocktails and answer any questions - and there is no limit on the number of adults from one household can join!

WHEN: Saturday 16 May, 7:30 pm

For more information visit goatchelsea.com

Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition

Credit: Instagram/Natural History Museum. Mouse photo by Sam Rowley.

If you didn't find the time to visit the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum before lockdown hit, then you can still catch up on the gorgeous artwork online. With everything from fighting mice on the London Underground to antelopes wading through snow, it's sure to make you feel like you're out of the house.

WHEN: Any time

For more information visit nhm.ac.uk

Listen to live jazz

Everyone loves a bit of live music at the weekend, and you can still get your fix without heading outside. Jazz at Morley Online is offering free live lunchtime Facebook gigs every Friday featuring Morley jazz tutors and musicians from across the capital. Fancy listening to some music from pianist Adam Dyer?

WHEN: Friday 15 May 2020, 1pm

For more information visit facebook.com

Listen to a Borough Market food talk

Miss wandering around Borough Markets and tasting some delicious foods? We have just the thing. Borough Market is launching a series of weekly virtual talks with Melissa Hemsley, who will be sharing some of the recipes in her cookbooks. While they take place on a Wednesday, you can spend the weekend booking a slot for next week, where you can expect to hear from food writers from across the world discuss what the lockdown has been like in their cities.

WHEN: Wednesday 20th May

For more information visit bit.ly/BTalksCityView

Bring the cinema to you

WATCH: The Jojo Rabbit trailer

You may have already exhausted Netflix, but that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy the cinema experience from home. Amazon offers a number of new movie releases you can rent or buy from £9.99, such as Jojo Rabbit. The story follows a young boy in Hitler's army who finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Pop on some and turn the lights off and you've got an at-home cinema experience!

WHEN: Any time

For more information visit amazon.co.uk

