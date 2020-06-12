22 giant teddy bears test out a rollercoaster because, why not? - VIDEO

A theme park in Holland has hired giant teddy bears to test out its new rollercoaster. The Netherlands-based theme park Walibi used 22 cuddly bears to give new ride, Untamed, a whirl – and by the looks of things, they seemed to enjoy it! With no humans to test-drive the ride, the bears were the next best thing, and it seems to be something of a trend, with several amusement parks using cuddly toys to try their rides. Cute! Watch the video to see the bears in action.

WATCH: This Dutch theme park used bears to test out their new ride - they seemed to enjoy it

