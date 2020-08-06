9 celebrities enjoying idyllic UK staycations: from Kate Middleton to Stacey Solomon

If you follow celebrities such as Stacey Solomon, Kelly Brook and Romeo Beckham on social media, the chances are your feed has been flooded with stunning holiday photos - but they're not necessarily abroad.

Since the coronavirus lockdown restrictions began to ease, several stars have taken the opportunity to explore more of the UK, from Cornwall beach breaks to Yorkshire getaways. Even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose a holiday destination close to their doorstep this year! Keep scrolling to see some of the best celebrity UK staycations to inspire your next holiday…

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Who wouldn't want to holiday like a royal? You can do just that by heading to Tresco island in the Isles of Scilly, where Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed a short staycation with their three children Princes George, seven, Louis, two and Princess Charlotte, five. They stayed at Dolphin House, a property owned by Prince Charles, which boasts six bedrooms and is located close to the beach. So we imagine the royal family enjoyed swimming, paddleboarding and other water sports during the warm weather!

Nadia Sawalha

When in Cornwall, it's only right you taste the traditional cream tea! That's exactly what Nadia Sawalha did during her stay with husband Mark Adderley. When she wasn't sparking a debate among fans over whether the cream or jam comes first on the scone, the Loose Women star also cosied up with Mark to take selfies in a sea cave.

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi have shared several glimpses inside their stunning staycation in Oxfordshire, where they stayed at Soho Farmhouse with their cavapoo Teddy. Sharing a peek inside their accommodation, Kelly posted a photo of herself enjoying a relaxing soak in a roll-top bath with cream panelled walls and a matching armchair positioned in the corner. Looks idyllic!

Romeo Beckham

Following his family holiday in Italy, Romeo Beckham whisked his girlfriend Mia Regan off for a romantic seaside break in Cornwall. The son of David and Victoria Beckham shared a snap of himself enjoying a walk along the coastline as he and Mia took in the beautiful surroundings of Porthcothan Bay. It may not have been as glamorous as their trip to Puglia, but it does look stunning!

Stacey Solomon

We love how spontaneous Stacey Solomon's holiday was! The Loose Women panellist and her partner Joe Swash headed to Sidmouth along with baby Rex for a last-minute staycation which involved beach walks and pebble hunting. As she rightly captioned her Instagram snaps: "You definitely don’t need to get on a plane to find paradise…"

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode

Lisa Faulkner and her husband John Torode headed to the southwest of England for a mini staycation in July. The former EastEnders actress took to her Instagram page to share a glimpse inside her sunny holiday, which she later revealed was near the beach in Devon. "No better place than England in the sunshine," she wrote in the caption, as she enjoyed a cold drink in the sunshine.

Saira Khan

Saira Khan, her husband Steve Hyde and their children Zach and Amara headed to Carnevas Holiday Park in Cornwall. As well as enjoying family time in their chic mobile home, Saira also ensured they made use of their location, nestled in the countryside near Padstow on the North Cornish coastline. How stunning were the Loose Women star's beach walks with pet pooch, Vera?

Jane Moore

Loose Women panellist Jane Moore travelled to Yorkshire for her staycation, and she wasted no time getting into the holiday spirit, despite the poor weather! Posing with her customised bottle of champagne in front of a stone cottage, Jane wrote: "What a perfect way to start my holiday - Dame Jane champagne! I can vouch that it was delicious. It's slightly wet oop here in Yorkshire but we're reliably informed it’s going to brighten up tomorrow so fingers crossed I can take my mac and wellies off [sic]."

Claudia Winkleman

Before Strictly Come Dancing returns, Claudia Winkleman has been making the most of her free time by holidaying in the north of England. Dressed down in an oversized raincoat and jeans with her iconic thick fringe, Claudia revealed she was visiting the lakes in July and planned to visit the Peak District next.

