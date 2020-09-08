Inside The Goring – The Queen's favourite London hotel

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Goring hotel boasts a long history of hosting the royal family, from Kate Middleton staying in the swanky Royal Suite the night before her April 2011 wedding to being The Queen's London venue of choice.

The family-owned, five star hotel, conveniently located just minutes from Buckingham Palace, offers visitors a luxurious experience fit for a king (and Queen!) and it is also the only hotel awarded a Royal Warrant for hospitality services.

Ever wondered what it's like to staycation like a royal? We take a peek inside the glamorous world of the Goring…

Why is The Goring The Queen's favourite hotel?

The Goring is a firm favourite with the royal family

The Goring has welcomed royalty ever since it first opened its doors in 1910. The coronations of George VI and The Queen Mother saw international royalty descend upon the hotel, and the latter was a regular in both the lounge and The Dining Room restaurant.

The upmarket venue has also been home to several key historical moments, including Winston Churchill meeting with allied leaders in the Silver Room during World War II.

It's perhaps no surprise then that The Queen awarded hotelier George Goring an O.B.E. from for 'services to the hotel industry' in 1990, followed by the appointment of a Royal Warrant to The Goring in 2013.

How often does The Queen visit The Goring?

The Queen is pictured leaving The Goring in 2018

The proximity of The Goring to the royal residences is clearly a major draw for Her Majesty. The plush Belgravia venue is just a five minute drive from Buckingham Palace and only ten minutes from Kensington Palace.

She has often been spotted at the hotel, where she hosts a Christmas party for senior members of her staff. Little is known about the event – privacy and discretion are key at The Goring.

What are the suites like at The Goring?

The Royal Suite spans 1,482 square feet and comes with your own butler

It's little wonder the royals love staying at The Goring. They're hosted in the impressive 1,482 square-foot Royal Suite – and it certainly lives up to its name. The lavish accommodation boasts an ensuite bathroom, guest cloakroom, sitting room, dining room, private balcony overlooking the Goring Gardens… not to mention its own dedicated butler.

What's more, guests seeking the royal treatment are given free London airport transfers and are welcomed with fresh fruit, flowers and handmade chocolates.

For those of us not benefitting from an endless budget, the hotel boasts a total of 69 luxurious suites and rooms to suit all tastes. Even the 'Classic room' comes with a complementary shoe shine, fine Italian linen and mood lighting. Swanky!

What is the food like at The Goring?

The Goring's The Dining Room restaurant has a Michelin star

The Goring is famed for its Michelin-starred restaurant, The Dining Room. Guests dine under Swarovski chandeliers, sampling Executive Chef Richard Galli's most popular dishes including Beef Wellington and lobster omelette.

The Queen Mother is known to have been very partial to Eggs Drumkilbo, which is still served there to this day. The dish is described as fresh white crab meat and chopped prawns mixed with hard-boiled egg yolk, tomato and crème fraiche.

They also do a popular Afternoon Tea – naturally topped off with a glass of The Queen's favourite tipple, Bollinger Champagne.

