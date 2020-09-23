The Crown will recreate Sandringham in the most perfect way The Crown's latest England location is stunning...

So far, Netflix's The Crown has seen the cast travel across the UK to recreate some of the most incredible locations for the beloved period drama, from Balmoral to The White House. But season four, which will be released on 15 November 2020, is set to be even more exciting with Christmas at Sandringham!

Set on a 600-acre estate, Sandringham is where the Queen usually resides from December until early February, after marking the anniversary of her father's death privately.

The Grade II-listed building – which was bought by Queen Victoria in 1862 for the Prince of Wales – features a ballroom, saloon and spacious dining room where the royals sit down to enjoy their Christmas lunch.

WATCH: The Crown releases teaser for season 4

So how did The Crown producers replicate the stunning location? A quick trip to Somerleyton Hall in East Anglia was all it took. With sprawling gardens set over 12 acres, including a walled garden, historic parkland and maze, the grounds alone are enough to impress!

Inside, the Jacobean Manor house features architecture by John Thomas, who was supposedly Prince Albert’s star sculptor and was known for his work on Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Westminster. As well as a grand staircase, the property also includes a ballroom, library and, of course, an impressive dining room – we can see why Somerleyton was chosen as the filming location!

Somerleyton Hall is just one of the stunning English estates that have been used for filming the Netflix series. In series three, the cast did not travel all the way to America to portray Princess Margaret's disastrous meeting with former US President Lyndon B. Johnson, with Hylands House in Chelmsford acting as The White House.

Hylands House in Chelmsford was used to recreate The White House in season three

Meanwhile, Audley End House in Saffron Walden, Essex was also used to portray the likes of Balmoral, Windsor and Eton College in previous series, with the decadent Great Hall and Library chosen to film scenes starring a young Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret.

