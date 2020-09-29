7 haunted hotels for a spooky Halloween staycation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you brave enough to spend the night in a haunted hotel? According to research from Hotels.com, one in five Brits would dare to sleep overnight in a haunted location, while a third would consider it. If you're one of them, these seven spooky hotels will give a whole new meaning to the term 'fright night' this Halloween!

From reports of eerie paranormal activity to sinister origin stories, we're pretty sure you won't sleep a wink! Book now at your own peril…

Arnos Manor Hotel, Bristol

The Arnos Manor Hotel, first built in 1760 by a Bristol merchant, was once a girl's school run by nuns. Legend has it that after one of the nuns fell pregnant and committed suicide, her fellow teachers hid her body in a wall.

Paranormal activity reported across the hotel includes bathtubs mysteriously filling on their own and guests claiming to be pinned down by an unknown presence. For those feeling extra brave, the nun's ghost reportedly still haunts Room 160.

The Mermaid Inn , Rye

Closer to home, the historic Mermaid Inn in Rye, East Sussex is renowned for being haunted, but that hasn't stopped it playing host to a number of famous guests. Prince Edward, the Queen Mother, Johnny Depp and Pierce Brosnan are among the eclectic former guests at this hotel, which dates back to the 12th century.

Would you dare to stay in the Inn's very own 'Ghost Room'?

The Jamaica Inn, Cornwall

The Jamaica Inn, the subject of Daphne du Maurier's gothic novel of the same name, was historically used by pirates to hide their smuggled goods onshore.

Regular ghost hunts are available to guests – but book at your own peril! When Most Haunted was filmed here, the production crew declared it the scariest programme they had ever made.

While the hotel is fully booked on Halloween weekend, there are plenty of other dates available this autumn if you're looking for supernatural thrills.

Ballygally Castle, Northern Ireland

For a getaway that will be magical and certainly memorable, Ballygally Castle in Northern Ireland is a must-visit – but it's not for the faint hearted! There are rumoured to be three ghosts that roam around the turrets, with one particular room said to be haunted by the original owner of the castle's wife, Lady Isabella Shaw.

Guests who have stayed in this part of the castle have reported hearing her knocking on the door at night. Are you brave enough to spend the night?

The Langham Hotel, London

London's first purpose-built grand hotel is not just famed for its luxury accommodation.

Up your chances of spotting a spirit by checking into Room 333 this Halloween, where a man wearing Victorian evening dress is said to often appear.

Much like the hotel's modern day guests, some of the ghosts are VIPs too and Napoleon III is believed to haunt the basement of the hotel.

Borthwick Castle, Scotland

Edinburgh has been named Europe's Most Gruesome City by leading paranormal experts, and 15th century Borthwick Castle is renowned for being one the spookiest abodes around.

The ghost of Mary Queen of Scots allegedly wanders the halls at night, while disembodied voices, clicking noises and light anomalies have all been reported on site.

The castle is available for private hire… but if ghosts don't scare, you the price definitely will since it costs £8,500 for one night.

The Schooner Hotel, Northumberland

Set in the picturesque coastal village of Alnmouth, this Grade II listed 17th century coach house has twice been named by the Poltergeist Society as Britain's most haunted hotel.

It's the ideal ghost hunt getaway with around 60 resident spirits and more than 3000 reported paranormal sightings. Eerie incidents have increased significantly over the last few years, and the hotel regularly holds ghost hunting events.

