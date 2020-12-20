Royal car quiz: test your knowledge about the royal family's motors Take the quiz to see if you're a royal motor mastermind

The Royal Family's car collection is ridiculously impressive, and let's face it, who can blame them? Prince Charles, the Queen and the rest of the royals have access to the most beautifully designed luxury cars and sleek motors, and love nothing more than giving them a spin.

Who doesn't adore seeing the Queen driving around Sandringham, accessorised with a head scarf and a Corgi in the back, or when Prince Harry and Prince William have driven their young families to Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Christmas lunch?

They are, though, quite often creatures of habit, sticking to the cars – albeit very sleek ones – they know and love.

But have you been paying attention to the royal family's car collection over the years? Do you know the secret details of the Queen's favourite car or what motor Meghan used to drive?

It’s time to test your brain with our royal family car trivia quiz. Take our royal facts quiz to see how much you know about the cars the royals drive…

