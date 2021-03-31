You can stay in Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's holiday home from April Visit Prince Charles' Scilly holiday home and staycation like a royal

If you've ever wanted to holiday like a royal, your time is now. The stunning six-bedroom Dolphin House located on Tresco - an island Prince Charles owns in the Isles of Scilly, is opening its bookings to members of the public from April. But hurry! With international travel restrictions meaning holidays abroad are likely to be off the cards for the summer, staycations in the UK are rapidly booking up.

Dolphin House is an idyllic island retreat situated between Tresco Abbey Garden and the Tresco Island Spa for an ultimate relaxation getaway. It is where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a summer staycation with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2019, and offers complete privacy, set upon an island with just 175 residents that is only accessible via sea or air.

The stunning property boasts sea views that look out onto Tresco's unspoilt coastline and wild Atlantic sea. With large lawns and adequate outdoor space, Dolphin House makes for the perfect family retreat for those who wish to embrace quiet and privacy.

Dolphin House is extremely unique for royal building because members of the public can holiday at the property when the royals are not there. Low season weekly rates for renting Dolphin House start at £2185, and there are very limited spaces left for the rest of the year.

Isles of Scilly have been part of the Duchy of Cornwall since its beginning in the 14th century

The British royals are fortunate enough to own several regal residences across the UK, but Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's property portfolio is hard to beat. The couple divides their time between homes in England, Scotland and Wales, including their official London residence, Clarence House, and Birkhall on the Balmoral estate, where they isolated during the first coronavirus lockdown in March last year.

