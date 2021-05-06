8 best things to do in London in May - the ultimate guide for every budget

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

London is finally starting to open back up after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap to freedom welcomed a gradual unlocking of the capital. But with so many months indoors and far too many on-screen soirées, is your social schedule looking a little lacklustre? Has your date night inspiration dried up? Have you exhausted all avenues of what do to in London? We've compiled a list of the ultimate things to do in the city that are guaranteed to make you fall in love with London again.

Whether you're into fine dining with a view of London's skyline, or visiting the UK's first floating cinema is more up your street - we have got you covered.

Read on to discover the very best things to do in London for every budget, tried and tested by HELLO!'s writers...

Best budget activities to do in London this May



Enjoy a picnic, Primrose Hill

Enjoy a picnic on Primrose Hill and get the very best views of the city. Stay until sunset for some glorious alfresco views or brave the early morning to get there as the sun rises over the hill.

Your picnic – your rules. Set your own social distancing agenda and stick to your personal picnic blanket if you're wary of busy spaces. Plus, you get the added benefit of enjoying your own delicious food without having to worry about queues or long wait times.

Emirates Air Line Cable Cars, Greenwich

Who would have thought we would be adding a TfL service to our ultimate guide for things to do in London? But trust us, this one is worth the trip *pun intended*.

Enjoy beautiful views of the Thames, London's skyline, the Greenwich Peninsula, the Royal Docks and The O2 on the Emirates Air Line Cable Cars. Available every 10 minutes, with hitching a ride as simple as tapping your Oyster Card – this skyline adventure is the perfect way to see London's skyline for a price that won't cost you your staycation fund.

Better yet, to enable social distancing only one passenger is allowed per cabin unless a household or group is travelling together. Sounds romantic if you ask me.

For more information, visit emiratesairline.co.uk

Visit The Queen's gardens, Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace’s 39-acre garden makes for the perfect royal-inspired day trip. For over 200 years the garden has been used by the Royal Family for official entertaining and celebratory events.

Now is your chance to picnic like the Queen at Buckingham Palace Garden. Open for just a few months, enjoy exclusive access this summer and experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to picnic with views of the Palace. Tickets start at just £9 for children aged 5-16, a royal bargain!

For more information, visit www.rct.uk

Best alternative activities to do in London this May



GoBoat, Paddington

Ahoy there! GoBoat is the fun self-drive boating experience that takes you all along London's stunning Regent's Canal. Bring your own picnic (and booze if you fancy) and cruise along the river for up to three hours.

This family-friendly boating experience is the perfect way to see some of London's best sights – you'll even sail past London Zoo and catch a glimpse of some animals if you're lucky. Hire a boat at sunset for the ultimate date night trip, or enjoy a floating picnic with friends. Dogs are welcome aboard too!

From 17 May onwards up to 8 people can climb aboard, so decide on your Captain and get booking.

To book, visit goboat.co.uk

Pets Yoga, London

Ah, London. Nothing captures the quirkiness of this city quite like a yoga class with pets. That's right, you can now book a yoga-come-cuddle class that aims to combine the relaxation virtues of yoga with cuddling pets!

So many of us that live in flats without gardens long for the emotional support of a four-legged friend. If you're on the hunt for the ultimate relaxation experience and a chance to pet a pooch, we've found just the place.

For more information, visit petsyoga.com

Floating Cinema, Merchant Square

After making a splash last year, the UK’s first and only floating cinema is set to return to Merchant Square this summer so you can live out your Grease drive-thru movie fantasy, with a twist.

Guests will ditch the cars and instead take a relaxing meander along the Regent’s canal and through Little Venice in GoBoats, before mooring in front of Merchant Square's big screen. Waterside deckchairs will also be available so you can sit back and watch your favourite movies in comfort.

To book, visit openaire.co.uk

Drive in Film Club, London

With cinemas set to reopen on 17th May, you'd be tempted to hop right back into your nearest screen to catch the latest film. However, why not enjoy one of the classics in the great outdoors at the Drive In Film Club?

With locations at Sandown Racecourse, Alexandra Palace and Brent Cross, simply book online, park up and experience everything from 80s favourites through to modern blockbusters, all from the comfort of your car. With your own private speaker to hear the film's audio given to you upon entry and food and drink delivered straight to your car, what's not to love?

For more information, visit rooftopfilmclub.com

Best luxury activities to do in London this May



Afternoon Tea at Taj 51, Buckingham Gate

Calling all Alice in Wonderland fans out there - this afternoon tea is for you! Dine like the Queen at Taj 51 Buckingham Gate - just a stone's throw away from Buckingham Palace. Enjoy the ultimate luxurious sweet treats and indulge in the decadent Wonderland-themed spread.

No afternoon tea is complete without scones - with chocolate, sultana and plain all on the menu. Sandwiches range from cucumber and cream cheese on beetroot bread to chicken and sultana on carrot bread - and there is also a complete vegetarian menu on request.

To find out more, visit booking.com

View from the Shard, London Bridge

With an offer combining incomparable views of the capital and three exquisite courses of top quality cuisine, this experience certainly won’t be a Shard-knock life for you.

Enjoy London's spectacular skyline at The View from The Shard, with three-course dining at Marco Pierre White’s London Steakhouse Co. and a cocktail each. This unforgettable experience is currently on offer for less that £100 – don't miss it!

To book, visit wowcher.co.uk

