7 best things to do in glorious London this July

July arrived faster than we could say "summer" and just like that, we're over halfway through 2021. If you're scrambling to make plans before the glorious weather disappears, we've got you covered. From the best new rooftop bars to unbeatable nights out, stunning immersive art installations and ideal places in the city to watch the Euros, team HELLO! have scouted out the very best of London's what's on guide.

Whether you're a seasoned local or you're just visiting for the day, our round up of the best things to do in July is the perfect way to explore glorious London.

Best things to do in London in July if you're on a budget

Luxury Hammam Spa Experience with treatments

If you're looking for the ultimate luxury this July, but haven't quite got the budget to splash on one of London's five-star spas, we might have just found London's best spa deal yet. But hurry! Deals like this don't stick around for long.

Upon arrival at Casa Spa, sit back and relax to enjoy a rejuvenating black soap scrub infused with argan oil. The organic body polish aims to remove dead skin across the body, before a full body mud mask Rasoul treatment with clove and lavender leaves your skin hydrated. Shower, relax and enjoy a Moroccan mint tea in the traditional Moroccan relaxation room. Exquisite!

To book, visit wowcher.co.uk

Immerse yourself in Van Gogh Alive

If it's been a while since you last visited an exhibition, you'll be glad to hear that Van Gogh Alive has finally opened and is fully COVID-compliant. The immersive exhibition has dazzled over seven million people in 65 cities and from 4 June to 26 September, it's being housed in a huge purpose-built venue in the beautiful Kensington Gardens.

This isn't just any ordinary art exhibition. It's an immersive, multi-sensory experience that sees some of the Dutch artist's most recognised paintings projected onto screens while digital surround sound plays and the aromas of Provence fill the space. Highlights include the sunflower room, Vincent's bedroom and the art activity area. Tickets are priced from £24 for adults and £14 for children.

To book, visit ticketmaster.co.uk

Best foodie things to do in London in July

Take a cookery class at Jamie Oliver's Cookery School

Grab a fellow aspiring chef and embark on a journey to cooking glory. Get ready to learn the skills you need to create delicious dishes time and time again, all from the best in the business, with a Cookery Class for Two at The Jamie Oliver Cookery School.

With a choice of classes, it’s up to you which cuisine you’d like to master. Everything from North Indian Thali and Thai Feast to Unbeatable Filled Pasta and Quick & Easy Dinnertime classes are on offer here, so there’s something to appeal to every inquisitive palate.

To book, visit www.virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Enjoy an evening of live music at Quaglino's in Mayfair

Introducing one of London’s most iconic restaurants situated within stylish Mayfair, Quaglino's has just launched its summer live music series. Q The Music, taking place across a number of Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in July and August, is the perfect way to kick your week into gear and make the most of the long summer nights.

Guests can enjoy exceptional food and a glamorous new cocktail menu – the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the return of live music after months of lockdown restrictions.

To book, visit www.quaglinos-restaurant.co.uk

Enjoy Palomas in the Park at Taste of London Festival

London's most anticipated food festival, Taste of London, is returning to Regent's Park this July, but this year it is going to be bigger and better, spanning across two weekends: 7 - 11 July and 14 - 18 July. Festival goers can kick back and relax on the rooftop terrace taking in the views across the Royal Park, whilst mixer brand Two Keys is set to provide the summer terrace we’ve all been waiting for. With Palomas and Margaritas at the ready, a vibey rooftop space and legendary DJ Fat Tony mixing the decks, look no further than Two Keys at Taste this summer.

Bottomless Drag Brunch at Mrs Riot in Covent Garden

Located in the beating heart of London, Mrs Riot is Covent Garden's newest and most daring resident. An ode to Kitty Clive, a pioneering feminist who transformed the London scene in 1700s, this hip new bistro and cocktail bar is set to offer mind-blowing live entertainment every day of the week.

For those ready to hit the catwalk, Mrs Riot offers London's first and only Vegan Cupcake Drag Queen Bottomless Brunch. Special guest hosts lead singalongs, lip syncs, runway walks, and all kinds of other drag wickedness. There are dirty deeds to be done and prizes to be won. Unlimited drinks mean that cocktails keep flowing for a full 90 minutes. You won't want to miss this one.

To book, visit www.mrsriotlondon.com

Best new things to do in London in July

Enjoy some post-shopping pick-me-up

The team who opened The Hawk's Nest last summer have announced their next venture, The Phoenix, at Westfield Shepherd's Bush. This is the second site from Frazer Timmerman and Wil Fuller. The Phoenix, which is open from 1 July, will be a new home for delicious street food and the pizzas the team have become famous for. From Neapolitan style sourdough pizzas to a juicy aged onglet steak and skinny fries with aromatic chimichurri - there's so much to pick from!

For more information, visit thephoenixlondon.com

