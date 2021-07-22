Meghan Markle's go-to luggage brand adds gorgeous new accessories she will love

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle might not be travelling anywhere just yet following the June birth of her daughter Lilibet – but we bet she has already placed an order with her favourite luggage brand Away after it launched two gorgeous new products.

Meghan is such a fan of the brand that back when she had her lavish New York baby shower during her pregnancy with son Archie, she sent all her guests – who included Jessica Mulroney, Abigail Spencer, and Misha Nonoo – an Away suitcase as a thank you present.

Meghan and Prince Harry were also spotted deplaning at a Vancouver airport in February 2020 with Away Luggage's Bigger Carry-On.

Away is famous for its 'smart suitcase' - with technical features such as portable charging and Bluetooth connection – and you can't scroll through Instagram without seeing someone flashing the beautifully designed suitcases in a variety of colours or the highly-rated Everywhere Bag.

Abigail Spencer pictured with her Away Carry-On, a gift from Meghan

But it's the accessories that also make this a go-to brand for Meghan and other celebs including Jessica Alba and Emma Roberts.

The Everywhere Bag, $195/£175, Away Travel

Alongside the brilliant packing cubes that make squeezing in an extra item of clothing a cinch, and their dreamy mini suitcase – perfect for keeping small breakables intact – Away has launched its first cosmetics bag and a genius line of packable bags.

The Carry-On, From $225/From £215, Away Travel

Different from the Toiletry Bag, The Cosmetic Bag features a detachable makeup brush roll that can be snapped on or used separately.

The Cosmetics Bag, $75/£65, Away Travel

On top of that, the bag's bottom compartment has a wide opening and spacious interior to make packing easier. It also has a transparent pocket so that you can see all your travel essentials at a glance. Available in black and petal for £65, The Cosmetic Bag can also be personalised with up to three embroidered letters.

The packable bags are "designed to celebrate spontaneity" as travellers are finally able to get back out into the world.

The Packable Backpack, $75/£65, Away Travel

There are two options available; the Packable Carryall and the Packable Backpack, both of which are constructed with 100% recycled lightweight, water-resistant nylon and easily pack into a small, removable zip pouch when not in use.

All we need now is a holiday!

