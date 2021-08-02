7 best things to do in London in August to soak up the last of summer in the city

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

As Londoners soak up the sweet freedom of having no social restrictions for the first time in over a year, team HELLO! have been busy rounding up the very best things to do in London this August. From the best new hangouts to delicious foodie spots, the ultimate places to picnic and where to indulge in London's luxuries, we've found it all.

If you're scrambling to arrange plans before the glorious weather disappears, our round up of the best things to do in August is the perfect way to make the most of glorious London this summer.

Best luxury things to do in London

Three Course Dinner with Cocktail for Two at The Fortnum & Mason Bar and Restaurant

This gift experience is fit for royalty! Treat your loved one (or yourself) like the Queen at The Fortnum & Mason Bar and Restaurant, where you'll take your seats in the al-fresco surroundings of the Royal Exchange's central courtyard. Named the Most Instagrammable Restaurant in London', after you've posed for a photo or two, toast to the weekend and enjoy three exquisite courses from a set seasonal menu.

Get a blow dry and bottomless wine with BABE London

Channel your inner city chic and indulge in a seriously babe-ilicious concept - drink wine as you get your hair done! BABE and Blue Tit salons have collaborated to create a bespoke menu of three individual blow-drys and summer styles this August. Inspired by this summer's hottest hair trends, the BABE Blow Out with Blue Tit is priced from £44 (depending on stylist) and will be available in all 10 Blue Tit Salons across London.

The package includes a dazzling blow-dry or braids to help you truly kickstart the summer, unlimited BABE wine, and a luxury goody-bag worth £150 including the ultimate desert island essentials: Organic, Biodynamic Botanical Italian Hair Care Brand - Oway, Dr Lipp Original Nipple Balm, Beauty Sheets by The Perfect V, Luminizer by The Perfect V, Rose Gold Shavers from FFS Beauty and of course, multiple cans of BABE, the drink of the summer.

Best foodie things to do in London

B Bakery Vintage Afternoon Tea bus tour for two

There's nothing that says 'London' quite like afternoon tea. All aboard B Bakery's luxury vintage afternoon tea bus where guests will enjoy a quintessentially British afternoon tea. Treat yourself to a choice of savoury treats, sandwiches and pastries, with a large choice of teas and coffees, while taking in the many sights of London aboard B Bakery’s vintage double decker bus. Tea-riffic!

Enjoy a sun-filled Mexican brunch

Central London Californian-Mexican restaurant, Madera at Treehouse London, has launched a brand new summer brunch series in partnership with multi-award winning premium sipping tequila brand Casamigos. Taking place on the last Saturday of each month, the Casamigos Tequila x Madera Brunch Series brings a taste of summer to Marylebone, combining the best Californian and Mexican flavours paired with curated Casamigos tequila cocktails.

Go crazy for bottomless pizza in Marylebone

Pizza and live music guarantees a fail-safe great night, and Crazy Pizza in Marylebone is serving up Italian dishes alongside stunning live performances every Saturday. This much-loved stylish dining destination has just launched its party style 'Crazy Bubbles' brunch, tempting visitors with a bottomless champagne and cocktail offering, fantastic food -including the restaurants iconic pizzas- and crazy fun entertainment.

Starting at midday until 3pm, the all-inclusive and bottomless Crazy Bubbles will provide entertainment with an incredible shot show, traditional napkin waving performances and energetic pizza spinning shows taking place throughout the afternoon.

Discover the best of London's food scene at BOXPARK

Calling all foodies, there's a new cuisine on the block. BOXPARK Shoreditch has just launched new traders, offering vegan Pan-Asian street food, pillowy Neapolitan pizzas, award-winning healthy breakfasts, and an irresistible dessert station whilst BOXPARK Wembley introduces some good old fish & chips, and Greek-style gyros with tasty grilled meats.

Best bars and cocktail spots to visit in London

Enjoy a St Germain Spritz on one of London's rooftops

With summer holiday plans still uncertain for many, ST-GERMAIN has partnered with renowned florist McQueens Flowers to curate a series of beautiful floral terraces, adding a touch of 'je ne sais quoi' to al fresco hotspots – the perfect place for friends to come together for moments of shared indulgence. The terrace takeovers, which include London hotspots Great Northern Hotel and Radio Rooftop, will provide a floral oasis for people to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and sip on a signature ST-GERMAIN Spritz in the sunshine.

Bookable through Eventbrite, tickets cost £85, which includes a ST-GERMAIN Spritz Kit to take home.

