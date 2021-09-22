Meghan Markle's LA hotspots: Where to spot Prince Harry & Meghan if you're planning a trip stateside

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are embracing parenthood in the United States after permanently relocating to star-studded Montecito, Los Angeles in July 2020.

With the news that the US has finally opened its borders to fully vaccinated UK travellers, we take a look at some of Meghan's go-to hotspots in LA - from her favourite date spot with Price Harry, to the best places to take their children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

Meghan Markle's favourite restaurants in LA

SUGARFISH, Los Angeles

Meghan grew up in Los Angeles, so it's no wonder the mother-of-two wants her own children to share that same experience. Before deleting her personal Instagram, Meghan often used to share photos of her food on Instagram, and there's one place in particular she loves to visit – SUGARFISH sushi restaurant.

This super popular restaurant is a regular hangout for California's A-Listers, with the likes of Justin Bieber and the Kardashians loving the famous haunt. The Duchess previously shared a photo of her fresh sushi and edamame on social media, adding the caption: "Yes, please! #theresnoplacelikehome #sushi." There are ten SUGARFISH restaurants across Los Angeles, along with another location in New York.

Fresh Corn Grill, Los Angeles

Meghan is a big fan of Fresh Corn Grill, a healthy LA eatery that says it serves a "unique take on California cuisine". Speaking to Today, Meghan said: "If you ever find yourself in LA, go to Fresh Corn Grill and order salmon tacos. It sounds a little strange at first, but trust me, they are insanely good! I dream about those tacos, and they are not paying me to say that."

Those salmon tacos will set you back $12.95 (around £9.65) with one side, or $14.45 (£10.77) with two.

Terroni, Los Angeles

Meghan is a big fan of Terroni, and even gave the Italian restaurant a mention in her interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year. The restaurant first opened in Toronto, where Meghan lived while filming Suits, and has since launched restaurants in West Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. The menu includes an array of regional Italian pasta dishes and pizzas, which all cost under $24 (around £18).

Meghan Markle's favourite pilates studio in LA

Pilates Platinum, Los Angeles

The mother-of-two has always been into her fitness, and has previously said Pilates Platinum is "the best workout in town". The Duchess even provided a testimonial for the studio's website, writing: "you leave feeling (and looking) even better". The studio was founded by Meghan's personal trainer, and close friend, Heather Dorak.

Sony Pictures Studios, Los Angeles

While growing up in Los Angeles, Meghan reportedly spent a lot of time on the set of Married… with Children, where her father worked as part of the crew. The sitcom was filmed at Sony Pictures Studios, where visitors are able to take a tour and walk through the museum of iconic film and TV shows shot on the site. We're sure Archie and Lilibet will love learning about their mother's Hollywood career when they're old enough to go on the tour!

Meghan Markle's favourite bar in LA

Comme Ca, Lose Angeles

If Meghan is in the mood for an alcoholic drink she has plenty of fabulous places to go in the city of Angels. She once revealed that she was a fan of going to Comme Ca if she was in the mood for a burger and a cocktail. The venue is currently under renovation right now, but hopefully, they'll keep Meghan's go-to cocktail on the list as she once said of the West Hollywood venue: "Great spot, great wine list, and cocktails are also wonderful. The Penicillin is a favourite of mine."

Meghan Markle's favourite stores in LA

The Grove, Los Angeles

There's nothing we love more than Meghan's effortless style. The mother-of-two loves to wear LA-based brands like Reformation, Mother Denim, and Misha Nonoo - and where better to shop than Los Angeles' best fashion, shopping, dining and lifestyle destination, The Grove.

Meghan Markle's go-to beauty destination in LA

Kate Somerville, Los Angeles

Meghan definitely has that West Coast glow we can only dream of achieving. Her secret? Putting her trust in expert facialists that look after her skin. On her lifestyle site The Tig, the former actress stressed the importance of facials, stating Kate Somerville in Los Angeles was one of her go-to beauty destinations to get that flawless complexion.

