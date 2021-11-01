Cheap travel deals you can still buy in the Black Friday sales: from flights, trains, hotels and holidays

Getting your hands on a cheap deal is always a thrill, but Black Friday is the time of the year when you really feel like you're saving money. And when it comes to buying airline or train tickets, there's nothing better than starting off your holiday with a bargain knowing you can spend that money elsewhere.

Every year, the biggest airlines such as Ryanair, easyJet and TUI as well as Eurostar slash their prices around Black Friday, so it's the perfect time to book your next trip. After all, everyone needs a holiday to look forward to in the cold British winter! While the official day, Friday 29 November, may have been and gone, we've found some great deals you can still take advantage of. But hurry, because they never stick around for long!

Best train deals…

Eurostar

If you're afraid of flying or just want some great prices for your Europe holiday, Eurostar is a life-saver. Until 2 December, it's offering £25 seats to Paris, Brussels or Lille that are valid for travel from 7 January to 6 February 2020. If you're flexible with your travel times, head to Eurostar snap where you can choose between whether you want to depart in the morning or afternoon and receive details of the exact train 48 hours before travelling. With no weight restrictions on your baggage allowance, free wifi, onboard entertainment and the ability to use your ticket to get 2 for 1 entry to a number of museums, we're struggling to find a reason not to go on holiday.

For more information visit snap.eurostar.com

Best flight deals…

Ryanair

Last year, customers were loving Ryanair's Black Friday offerings, which included 25% off 1 million seats, €30 off return flights and 100,000 seats from €9.99. This year is set to be just as exciting, with deals changing every 24 hours. Hurry if you want to buy £9.99 flights to France from London Stansted!

For more information visit ryanair.com

READ: Victoria Beckham's Black Friday sale has the perfect black dress

easyJet

easyJet is a great place to bag yourself a bargain all year round, so despite the fact they don't have anything specifically on offer for Black Friday, shoppers are still in for a treat. Some of their best offerings include a one-way ticket to Rome for as little as £17.99 or booking a holiday to Spain, including flights, hotels and transfers, for £243.

For more information visit easyjet.com

Skyscanner

Skyscanner is the go-to place to compare the best deals, so it comes as no surprise that they have some fabulous prices to satisfy all the holiday-lovers out there. After comparing over 1,200 travel companies, it's found you can fly from London to Las Vegas for £376 with British Airways for a January break, or set off to Dubai - which is one of the most sought-after destinations for Black Friday - with Emirates for just £399 return. What are you waiting for?

For more information visit skyscanner.net

Best hotel deals…

Accor

Accor is offering up to 40% off stays at over 3,000 ibis, Novotel and Mercure hotels worldwide. Whether you've got your sights set on an Amsterdam break where you can stay in the ibis Amsterdam Centre Stopera or just want a weekend closer to home observing the city's skyline at Novotel London Canary Wharf, there are a number of different options to choose from. Sign up to become a Le Club AccorHotels member to see more deals.

For more information visit accorhotels.com

Best holiday packages…

TUI

Looking for a holiday anytime between now and October 2020? If the answer is yes (which it should be), then TUI has the answer. As well as saving £100 when you spend £1000, the company also has a number of offers on fabulous holiday destinations from the Canary Islands to Mauritius. For a winter getaway, fly to Iceland for £388 per person or get in the Christmas spirit with a holiday to Lapland for £538. Or if you're really organised, you can even book your next summer holiday to Cyprus for £799 or jet off to the Dominican Republic for £1146.

For more information visit tui.co.uk

British Airways

Following the popularity of last year's deal of two Business Class tickets for £2018, British Airways has returned to Black Friday with a bang. Get your hands on flights and a hotel in Prague for £99 per person or book a seven-night holiday in Johannesburg for £600 per person.

For more information visit britishairways.com

Turquoise Holidays

Looking for a holiday to the Maldives? Turquoise Holidays has a great offer that will entertain the whole family. Stay at Six Senses Laamu which offers the ‘Cinema Under the Stars’, treasure hunts and dolphin cruises as well as The Den, where 3-11 year olds can play indoor and outdoor games, watch movies and try their hand at junior baking. For a family to share a Lagoon Water Villa for 7 nights on a half board basis, it would cost from £5,899 including flights with Sri Lankan Airlines and speedboat transfers.

For more information visit turquoiseholidays.co.uk

MORE: Kate Middleton’s favourite Monica Vinader earrings are in the Black Friday sale

Rabbie's Tours

Help the homeless with your next holiday by booking with Rabbie's Tours who will donate 10% of all direct bookings to the World’s Big Sleep Out. Over the next few weeks, join a three day Loch Ness, the Isle of Mull & Glencoe tour for £125 departing from Aberdeen to explore Urquhart Castle and see some of the UK’s highest mountains at Cairngorms National Park. Alternatively, head abroad on the six-day Provence, Burgundy & the Ardèche tour for €1,299.00 departing from Paris, where you can see the purple lavender fields of Provence, the Alps of Haute Provence and Nice.

For more information visit rabbies.com

The one item you can't travel without is a suitcase. Here are some fabulous bargains to start preparing for your holiday…



The Carry-On, £225, Away

BUY NOW

The Expandable Large, £345, Away

BUY NOW

Graphite medium suitcase, £59, Tripp

BUY NOW

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.