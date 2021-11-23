Kate Middleton's 7 tips for travelling like a royal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From travelling to Australia and India during royal tours to jetting off to Mustique for a family holiday, Kate Middleton is no stranger to preparing for an international trip.

Some of the royal family's biggest travel secrets have already been revealed, many of which Kate follows, but she also has a few of her own tricks up her sleeve.

As we all plan for our next holiday now that travel is allowed again, take a look at the Duchess of Cambridge's biggest packing tips and tricks…

Pack back-up clothes

It is said that the Queen has doubles made of some outfits in case of any unexpected mishaps – how clever. Kate may not copy the monarch's trick, but she likely packs backup clothes and shoes to ensure she avoids wardrobe malfunction, not to mention her three children's messy fingers!

Wrap individual items

You won't find the Duchess' dresses unfolded and shoved into suitcases in any old slapdash way.

Kate's dresses are often packed in individual clothes carriers

While her sister-in-law Meghan Markle has admitted to packing her clothes with tumble dryer sheets between them to keep them smelling fresh, it is believed that Duchess Kate folds and wraps her belongings in tissue paper before packing.

To prevent creases, some gowns are carried onto the plane in individual clothes carriers, and The Sun even reported her dresses even have their own row of seats!

Matching family luggage

Seasoned travellers Kate and William have an impressive collection of bespoke luggage from the luxury travel brand Globe-Trotter – and so do their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!

The royal family have a colour-coded luggage tag system

So how do they tell them apart? With the classic colour-coded luggage tag system used by the royal family, of course.

Wear wrinkle-free travel clothes

Ever wondered how Kate looks so perfectly fresh and groomed following a long-haul flight? There's never a clothes crease or wrinkle in sight, and that's down to a carefully-thought-out travel outfit.

The Duchess never has creased clothes after travelling

"All the Duchess or her ‘people’ have to do is familiarise themselves with the best wrinkle-free fabrics," former creative director of Mulberry, Scott Henshall, told the MailOnline. He continued by suggesting clothes made of polyester, nylon, acrylic and olefin are the best options.

Kate's go-to skincare products

Everyone knows flying can dehydrate your skin, which is why there are a few key skincare products the Duchess is said to rely on when she travels.

Laura Mercier’s tinted moisturiser, £35, ASOS

Among her go-to products are Laura Mercier’s tinted moisturiser, which has built-in SPF, and Heaven's bee venom mask in black and gold, which cleans and tightens skin.

Kate's go-to hair products

Hair essentials are just as important, with the royal's personal hairstylist Amanda Cook Tucker often photographed joining Kate on her royal tours.

Elnett hairspray, £6.63, Feel Unique

Amanda previously revealed her travel case contains a whopping 13 brushes and bargain essentials including Elnett's Supreme Hold Hairspray.

Kate's handbag essentials

Le Pliage 'Original' S, was £80 now £64, Longchamp

It has previously been reported that Kate always carries a compact mirror, blotting paper, a handkerchief and lip balm with her everywhere she goes. The four essentials are perfect for ensuring she is camera-ready everywhere she goes.

The bag in question? From Mulberry to Aspinal of London not to mention Smythson, the royal has an envy-inducing collection of designer bags. We've rounded up the best Black Friday handbag deals if you're keen to copy Kate's style, but for a long-haul flight you can't go wrong with a trusty Longchamp bag.

