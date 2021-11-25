Travel Black Friday deals 2021: Incredible savings across British Airways, Eurostar, TUI & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The countdown is on for Black Friday, with hundreds of travel deals waiting to drop on the big day. If you're planning a tropical Christmas getaway, a sun-soaked trip abroad or European city break, hold fire on booking your travel - the biggest sales are yet to come.

If you want to get prepared for Black Friday before the best deals officially go live, you've come to the right place. Behold our round up of the biggest savings, as well as how to spot the best travel deals and what to expect from Skyscanner, Eurostar, Virgin Holidays and more.

How to get the best travel deals on Black Friday 2021

Skyscanner has revealed exactly how you can get the most out of this year’s travel sales and find the very best flights to dream destinations.

1. Search flights by month, not the day

Using Skyscanner's 'cheapest month' feature allows you to search for the cheapest dates across a whole month, ensuring you get the best deal on flights. Travelling at less popular times of day can also reduce flight prices.

2. Be open to new destinations

If you're gunning for a discounted trip to Paris, the chances are so are the rest of the world, and discounted flight deals can sell out quickly. Use the 'Explore Everywhere' feature on Skyscanner to secure the cheapest flights to all locations - and fall in love with somewhere new.

3. Be prepared for the discounts

Set up price alerts for your chosen journey and let Skyscanner notify you when a ticket price drops (or spikes).

British Airways Black Friday deals 2021

Save up to £300 on BA flights with the airline's epic Black Friday sale. Whether you've dreamt of Dubai, a trip to NYC or crave the idyllic beaches of Barbados, hundreds of discounted flights have just been released - but hurry, discounts are only live until 30 November.

Virgin Atlantic Black Friday deals 2021

Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays are offering exceptional deals this Black Friday with offers across the network including top USA destinations Miami, Orlando, New York and LA as well as the Caribbean. The deals are perfect for those looking to embrace new experiences in exciting destinations as travel continues to ease.

TUI package holiday Black Friday deals 2021

Summer has arrived early for TUI. Major discounts have dropped across many of TUI's package holidays, with deals valid on bookings until April 2023. Get ready to soak up the sunshine with one of TUI's incredible flight deals, with savings of up to £300.

Train deals Black Friday 2021

Train companies have remained extremely tight-lipped about their Black Friday deals, but based on previous years, savings of up to 70% off train fares can be expected on the big day.

Discover your favourite city by train

In the meantime, Trainline is offering a half-price Digital Railcards for year-round savings of 30% across all train fares.

Eurostar deals Black Friday 2021

Those in search of a glamorous city break can prepare for 35% off the Eurostar in this years' Black Friday deals. Better yet, package city breaks including Eurostar and hotel stays could save you hundreds when booked this weekend.

