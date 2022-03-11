11 of the best UK festivals 2022 Make sure you grab your tickets quick!

Ready for some amazing music and delicious street food? Look no further as festival season is back! Music lovers and ravers can now get their hands on tickets for some of this year's biggest outdoor events which are making a sensational return to our fields.

Here is our guide to the best festivals that will take place this summer, and beyond... Time to get those wellies out!

MORE: 7 best places in the UK to go camping this summer

Biggest UK Festivals Summer 2022

Pub in the Park

Pub in the Park is getting the band back together! They'll be touring nine locations, from May to September, across the UK with their amazing band of chefs, musicians, artisanal producers and most of all, you! Pretty much everything you've been hankering for during lockdown is back on the menu - with actual people. Super star chef Tom Kerridge will be back alongside James Martin, Andi Oliver and Paul Ainsworth

Across the UK, May to September, pubintheparkuk.com

Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight is welcoming festival-goers with a bigger and better new line-up. This year's line-up includes Muse, Craig David, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Rudimental, Jessie Ware, Blossoms, Lewsis Capaldi, The Vaccines and much, much more.

Isle of Wight, 16-19 June, isleofwightfestival.com

Taste of London

This foodie haven is back in June, where festival-goers can taste-test the latest and most inventive dishes from the culinary capital. So whether you're a local or travelling down to London looking for a summer day out, Taste of London is the must-attend event for summer 2022, with spots going fast.

London, 15-19 June, london.tastefestivals.com

MORE: 10 best outdoor swimming pools you can visit this year

Latitude Festival

Celebrating creativity, diversity and inspirational talent, Latitude Festival adds yet more names to the arts and music stages, transforming Henham Park into the ultimate playground of artistic expression. Taking place 21-24 July 2022 in Suffolk, the festival is headlined by Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol.

Suffolk, 21-24 July, latitudefestival.com

Gone Wild Festival

Taking place during the August Bank Holiday in Devon, the Gone Wild Festival is for the adventurous type! Thrill-seekers will join Bear Grylls and Laura Bingham where they will focus on good times in the great outdoors with lots of thrilling activities for the family to get involved in.

Devon, 25-28 August, gonewildfestival.com

Exclusive: Bear Grylls on family time with wife Shara and sons in rare personal interview

The Big Feastival

The Big Feastival, proudly presented by M&S Food, is excited to announce even more unmissable foodie events and culinary stars joining the incredible line-up of music, food and family entertainment for the festival's 11th anniversary. Guests will be in for a treat with new additions to the line-up including Stereophonics, Anne-Marie and The Human League.

Cotswolds, 26-28 August, thebigfeastival.com

Wilderness Festival

Curated for a generation who understand meaningful pleasure, enlightening participation and luxurious experiences, Wilderness spans music and the arts, exquisite feasting and dining, insightful talks and debates, a wellbeing sanctuary, outdoor pursuits, a family field and beautiful lakes to while away the hours. For those looking to get immersed and put their unique mark on a festival, Wilderness is the perfect weekend escape.

Oxfordshire, 4-7 August, wildernessfestival.com

Manchester Pride Festival

Manchester Pride Festival is one of the worlds leading celebrations of LGBTQ+ life. In partnership with Virgin Atlantic, the festival will feature six key strands: Activism, Equality, Arts and Culture, Youth and Family, Community and Party.

Manchester, 27-30 August, manchesterpride.com

Henley Festival

One of the UK's most glamourous boutique festivals in the stunning setting on Henley-on-Thames is back! This year's unforgettable line-up includes The Script, Craig David, Tom Jones and Katherine Jenkins.

Henley-on-Thames, 6-10 July, henley-festival.co.uk

Camp Bestival

One of the UK's best-loved and most successful festivals, combining action-packed festival adventures with a fantastic family camping holiday – the ultimate festi-holiday. Rudimental & Rag n Bone Man will headline in Dorset, while Fatboy Slim and Becky Hill will take on Shropshire.

Dorset and Shropshire, 28-31 July and 18-21 August, campbestival.net

A Perfect Day Festival

A Perfect Day is a new single day outdoor live music event taking place at scenic locations across the UK, featuring some of the best singers and songwriters the country has to offer. Bring your picnic blanket and your dancing shoes and get ready to enjoy the ultimate day out with music, great facilities and fine food and drink! David Gray, Gabrielle and Tom Odell all set to perform.

Exeter, 3 July, powderham.co.uk

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.