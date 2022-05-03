Meghan Markle's go-to luggage brand has just added a GENIUS twist for beach lovers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Remember when the Duchess of Sussex made sure her guests were looked-after at her New York baby shower with luxurious Away suitcases being delivered to the hotel?

As a thank you for attending her special day, Meghan gifted each of her friends — who included Jessica Mulroney, Abigail Spencer (pictured), fashion designer Misha Nonoo, Serge Normant (her wedding hairstylist), publicist Celine Khavarani, and NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group chairman Bonnie Hammer — an Away suitcase.

Now, these suitcases are pricey but we can guarantee they'll be all over your Instagram feed over the summer - whether it's a millennial pink coloured one or one of the aluminium designs that Meghan gifted, they are the case du jour amongst the fash pack.

Abigail Spencer with her AWAY Aluminium Edition

They're famous for being a 'smart suitcase' - with technical features such as portable charging, GPS tracking, and Bluetooth-connection. This obviously comes in super handy when you need to charge your phone when you're stranded at the airport, or need to track down your missing luggage.

But for summer 2022, the luggage brand has come up with a new tweak - and we wouldn't be surprised if Meghan has already placed an order because a) she loves the beach, and b) it's genius.

The Packable Carryall, £65 / $75, Away

This lightweight travel tote bag is made with water-resistant nylon and is thoughtfully designed to be the ideal travel companion for a weekend away, a road trip, and more expeditions. With the ability to expand to hold all of your on-the-go items or pack down to fold into a zip pouch.

We guarantee these will be a big hit with the travel bloggers on Instagram.

If you prefer to be hands free as you go on your travels, this tourist-ready backpack is ready for a day trip. It's made in a durable 100% recycled nylon fabric and keeps your items in place—especially when you’re on the move. The Packable Backpack is collapsible and folds into a small zip pouch for you to easily carry with you wherever you go. Toss this bag into another Away bag or suitcase and unfold it when it’s time to load up for a hike, a trip to the beach, or any of your adventures.

The Packable Backpack, £65 / $75, Away

Available this week, and you can get one in black, navy, cayenne, and pacific.

