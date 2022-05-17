TUI's Marella Cruises are the hot holiday ticket of 2022 - here's their best cruise destinations

Cruise holidays are back with a bang and TUI’s Marella Cruises are causing a buzz of excitement among holidaymakers with their brilliant cheap cruise deals and types, from adventure-filled cruises to luxury cruises to far-flung locations.

But where are the best cruise destinations in the world? From closer to home European holiday hotspots to luxury locations in the Caribbean, these are the best places to visit on a TUI cruise this year – or plan ahead and book one of these cruises for 2023. There's plenty of cheap Marella cruise deals to browse and get you forward planning for next year.

Barbados cruise

Blessed with the most incredible tropical weather all year round, Barbados is a holiday haven of white sandy beaches, stunning stalactite-laden caves and that laid-back, island vibe we’ve all been craving.

On TUI’s 14-night Atlantic Explorer cruise, you’ll get a day on this stunning island to explore along with time in Antigua, Guadeloupe and St Lucia – and that’s all after having time in Spain, too. Plus, when you’re at sea, the ship has plenty to do too – think a Champney’s Spa, golf-simulator bar and an impressive nine bars and nine restaurants to choose from. Did someone say trip of a lifetime?

Croatia cruise

“The land of a thousand isles” has been a top destination for weekend breaks for years, and it’s clear to see why – one look at the picturesque scenery and architecture will have you booking your trip, stat.

You can cover a lot of Croatia on the TUI Marella Cruise, Adriatic Delights, an all-inclusive, adults only 7-day cruise that starts in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik, with a day in Zadar, one of the oldest cities in Europe and Split, a bustling, cosmopolitan city.

You’ll also experience the Italian destinations of Trieste, Ravenna (for a day trip to Venice) and Ancona on this cruise. For those who want more time in Croatia, can book the cruise as part of TUI’s Cruise & Stay holiday package, the chance to add an extra week’s stay onto your trip.

Morocco cruise

Mountains or beaches? Morocco has both, with the most awe-inspiring scenery with natural beauty, the hustle and bustle of the souks and of course, the Sahara Desert. Not to mention the mint tea. Book onto the Marella Cruise Colourful Coasts cruise for a taste of Morocco; the 8-day cruise stops at Agadir, Morocco, on day 5, with other stops including Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Madiera.

You can book one of TUI’s activities while in Morocco, from a tour of the Agadir Kasbah, a Medieval hilltop fortress built in 1540 to a visit to Taroudant, the walled city or the chance to try your haggling skills at the famous Souks.

Cuba cruise

From rum to cigars to white sandy beaches and gorgeous mountain scenery, Cuba is still relatively unspoilt and a gem of a country to visit with Havana as its crowning glory. TUI’s Flavours of the Caribbean cruise makes a 2-day stop in Havana, leaving you the day to explore this colourful city.

You could take a tour of the highlights of Havana,including a guided walking tour of Havana Old Town and a visit to the famous Plaza de la Revolucion – plus a visit to a cigar shop, or a half-day tour Ernest Hemingway’s Havana, taking in his favourite haunts and sights plus his one-time home, too.

This 7-night cruise also takes in other Central American hotspots including Mexico and the Cayman Islands and starts and finishes in Jamaica. On board, the ship boasts a Broadway Show Lounge, 7 bars and restaurants, two pools plus an outdoor cinema, rock climbing wall and minigolf course.

New York cruise

There’s something romantic about taking a cruise to New York, and the American Dream cruise gives you two days in the city that never sleeps.

Along with New York, you can enjoy the old-school charm of Charleston in South Carolina, the sandy beaches of the Bahamas and Port Canaveral, Florida – with the NASA Kennedy Space Centre on your doorstep.

Italy cruise

See the best of Italy on an Italian-laden cruise, taking in the beautiful coast and some of its most important and beautiful cities.

The 7-night Idyllic Italia cruise is the one for those wanting to live la dolce vita, with stops at Messina for Mount Etna (choose between a scenic drive around Europe’s largest active volcano or a guided walk around The Godfather’s Sicily, taking in some of the film’s most iconic scenes); Naples, for either a trip to Pompeii or Capri, and Rome (which yes, you can do in a day!)

