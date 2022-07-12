Going on holiday? You need to get an Apple AirTag in the Prime Day sale – here's why

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jetting off on holiday soon? While travelling abroad is finally back on the cards, it's not always smooth sailing.

With disruptions across major airports at the moment, you can never be too prepared – but not to worry, there are plenty of must-have gadgets that can make your journey A LOT easier. The newest travel accessory that everyone's raving about? The Apple AirTag.

This nifty gadget has been making headlines due to passengers using them to track down their lost luggage when the airport staff couldn't locate it.

Apple AirTag (pack of four), was £99, Prime price £79.99, Amazon

What is an Apple AirTag?

Designed to keep track of your luggage, as well as anything else that might get lost like a backpack, keys or wallet, the Apple AirTag instantly connects with your iPhone or iPad. Simply enter a name for your AirTag, attach it to the item you want to track and you're good to go – it really is that easy.

You can even play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. One of the most helpful features by far is Lost Mode – once you've registered your AirTag as lost, whenever it's detected by a device in the network, you'll automatically get a notification.

Best Apple AirTag cases

Benazcap 4 Pack PU Leather Case for AirTags, was £17.99, Prime price £14.39, Amazon

UNBREAKcable Protective Case for AirTags (pack of four), was £16.99, Prime price £13.05, Amazon

Native Union Curve AirTag Loops (pack of four), was £24.99, Prime price £12.49, Amazon

