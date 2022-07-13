Need a beach tent? Amazon Prime Day has 41% off deals - but you need to be quick!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's nothing like a day at the beach, and if you're planning a sun-soaked trip to the coast, then you'll want to make sure you've packed all the essentials.

Beach tents are seriously popular right now. They're a great way to get some shade in, plus they can be used for camping at the park, in the garden, for fishing, sporting events, music festivals, weekend trips and so much more.

Now that Prime Day is in full swing, Amazon has some incredible deals, and you can bag a beach tent for up to 41% off today – yes, really.

One of our favourites is this easy-breezy beach tent from WolfWise. Reduced from £49.99 to £29.51, it's made from polyester and eco-friendly silver coating that effectively blocks up to 98% of the sun's harmful UV rays. And even better? It's water-repellent.

WolfWise UPF 50+ Easy Pop Up Beach Tent, was £49.99, Prime price £29.51, Amazon

Providing 360-degree Ventilation, you can zip up the front and rear door to change into dry clothes for privacy. Once you're done, feel free to zip open the beach tent and get rid of any unwanted sand.

Another of our favourites is this 3-4 person beach tent, also by WolfWise. Blocking harmful UV rays, this spacious model can fit up to two regular beach chairs inside for rest.

WolfWise 3-4 Person Easy Up Beach Tent, was £59.99, Prime price £47.99, Amazon

Extremely functional, it even comes with three mesh storage bags beneath the three windows, which can be used to store small items such as phones, magazines and sunglasses, etc.

Reduced by 20%, if you want to grab this lightning deal you better act quickly. At a discounted price of £47.99, we can see it flying off of the virtual shelves in no time!

One happy Amazon shopper wrote:

"Beautifully deigned and made. Seconds to put up and stores into a really neat carry bag. Absolutely perfect for the beach. Alway a bit nervous when buying these things "blind" but this far exceeded expectations. Comparing to the numerous other similar tents on the beach this is the best by far that I have seen (secretly smug!) Very good value; highly recommended."

