Amanda Holden turns up the heat with sunkissed bikini photo on Italian holiday

Amanda Holden certainly knows how to ride out a heatwave, having jet-setted to Sicily for a luxurious Mediterranean holiday with her family.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Britain's Got Talent star left fans envious of her sun-soaked vacation as she shared a series of snaps lounging by a crystal blue pool. Reclining on the edge of an infinity pool in a stunning navy bikini from Melissa Obadash, Amanda showed off her svelte silhouette as she lounged in the sun.

"Always on the edge," wrote Amanda, adding a sun emoji to her daring bikini photo snapped against a backdrop of rolling mountains.

Amanda's holiday photos didn't stop there - the Heart Breakfast presenter shared another glimpse at her pool action, floating in a large unicorn ring whilst topping up her holiday glow.

Amanda looked incredible as she reclined by the pool

Fans couldn't help but react to Amanda's stunning swimwear moment, flooding the comments with flame and heart-eye emojis. "What a beautiful mermaid," wrote one fan, as another quipped: "Goddes! Queen!"

"You hottie," wrote swimwear designer Melissa Obadash, clearly loving the look of Amanda in her 'Cancun' triangle bikini.

If you're wondering how Amanda maintains her enviably lean physique at 51 years old, you may be surprised to learn the star has a refreshingly balanced approach to health and fitness.

Not one to restrict herself, Amanda once told Mail Online she says no to quick-fix diets: "You have to enjoy life," she explained. "I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don't diet."

The star shared the playful snap to her Instagram

"I like to keep active," she said. "But I can't stand gyms. I like to run for an hour a week, as I feel great afterwards. It's also time to myself, which is worth its weight in gold."

Sure enough, Amanda shared several videos of herself enjoying a run during the lockdown period.

