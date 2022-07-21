9 incredible UK hotels where the royals will be spending their summer holidays

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Summer is well and truly here and after a busy few months, we reckon our favourite royals will be planning a much-needed vacation for a spot of R&R.

The Duchess of Cambridge loves nothing more than kicking back at The Goring in London, and Claridge's has often played host to the Queen. As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, when they return to the UK we can see the pair travelling to rural Oxfordshire, where they previously owned a £2.5million farmhouse. Here's where we imagine the royals will be travelling to in the UK...

The Goring, London

The only hotel to have been awarded a Royal Warrant for hospitality services, The Goring borders on the iconic walls of Buckingham Palace and nearby Knightsbridge. Boasting 69 sumptuous suites filled with lavish decor, it famously hosted the Duchess of Cambridge in its Royal Suite the night before her wedding in April 2011.

Cliveden House, Berkshire

This five-star country-house-hotel welcomed Meghan Markle the night before her dreamy wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Spanning 376 verdant acres, the 17th-century property has also played host to Queen Victoria, Winston Churchill, and Charlie Chaplin.

Claridge's, London

The epitome of art deco glamour, Claridge's has fast become an English institution thanks to its royal ties and rich heritage. The hotel even boasts a Royal Suite inspired by the Coronation of Her Majesty The Queen, which features monochrome stone flooring, damask silk wall coverings, hand-painted chinoiserie wallpaper, and 'Buckingham blue' flourishes.

Soho Farmhouse, Oxfordshire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently based in Montecito, California, but they previously owned a country bolthole in the Cotswolds. According to The Sun, the royal couple's property was just a stone's throw from private members' club Soho Farmhouse - where Meghan hosted a spa-themed bridal shower in 2018. She also reportedly stayed here in 2016 with Made In Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh.

Coworth Park, Berkshire

Prince Harry and best man Prince William headed to Coworth Park ahead of his upcoming nuptials to Meghan Markle. Stretching across 240 acres of picturesque parkland, we reckon the groom was swayed by the hotel's impressive equestrian centre and polo fields.

Ruthin Castle, Wales

An opulent retreat nestled alongside the Clwydian Range in Wales, Ruthin Castle is a particular favourite of Prince Charles, who stayed here the night before his investiture as Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle in 1969. A botanical beauty equipped with its own Italian gardens and surrounded by rustic woodlands, Ruthin Castle is truly a royal gem.

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

The Mandarin Oriental has hosted the Queen on several occasions and was most notedly used for the pre-wedding celebrations of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011 which saw 142 royals attend. Adorned with chic contemporary decor, the hotel overlooks Hyde Park and Knightsbridge and is just a stone's throw from Sloane Street, Harrods, and Harvey Nichols.

Ballyvolane House, County Cork

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla stayed here during their official tour of Cork in 2018. A historic Georgian manor revered for its plush vintage-inspired decor, bluebell-carpeted woodlands and Bertha's Revenge Gin - which Prince Charles reportedly made sure to take home with him - this country house hotel truly comes to life in the summer.

The Stafford, London

This five-star hotel is hidden away in the heart of St James's, Mayfair and is a particular favourite of the Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall. It's just minutes away from London's iconic landmarks and the vibrant West End, plus it has an award-winning restaurant called The Game Bird.

