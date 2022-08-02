The best places to stay, eat and party in Ibiza this summer Your need-to-know guide to the White Island

Heading to Ibiza this summer? The White Island has long been a hugely popular holiday destination, with celebrities including Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Kim Kardashian among the fans of its inimitable party scene. But it's not just about clubbing; Ibiza also has a much more sedate side, where relaxation, luxury food, and epic sunsets are more of a focus.

Whatever your interests, there's something for everyone. We've rounded up some of our favourite spots...

The best restaurant: Hostal La Torres

Located on the edge of a cliff in the San Antonio countryside, this hotel and restaurant could not feel more luxurious if it tried. Upon arriving, you're greeted with boho-chic surroundings as you walk through to its impressive sun deck come restaurant.

Hostal La Torres is an absolute must-visit

There's even a DJ set most evenings (it is Ibiza, of course). But the pros know to play the best chill-out, understated and atmospheric tunes which only add to the ambiance of the place. But most importantly, the food is why you need to visit La Torres. With a menu that offers something for everyone, it still remains exclusive, luxury and decadent. The black cod and the octopus dishes deserve a special shout-out.

And if that wasn't enough, if you book the right table, you can enjoy your impeccable meal all the while watching quite possibly the best sunset you'll ever see.

Book a table or a room at La Torres here.

The food at La Torres is amazing

The best beach club: Nikki Beach

If you're wanting the beach day-club vibe but with a level of sophistication, then Nikki Beach is the one for you. Nikki beach offers a touch of class and elegance while not sparing fun and light-hearted vibes. There's often a musician such as a saxophonist or a drummer who will provide pool-side entertainment, as well as gorgeous views right next to where the day beds are situated. The Nikki Beach brunch is a must to get the most of the experience, you can pay a set amount and enjoy unlimited champagne and gorgeous food for three hours.

Nikki Beach is a great beach club option

The best nightclub: Hї Ibiza

This club, formerly known as Space, showcases some of electronic music's best names with residencies this August through to September from big names in the dance world including Armin Van Buuren, David Guetta and plenty more. This super club has already proved to be the place to go on the island, and has two main rooms, three open-air areas and special VIP amenities including private tepee tents. Plan your visit at hiibiza.com.

Hї Ibiza is our nightclub choice

The best hotel: Hard Rock Hotel

Located at the heart of Playa d'en Bossa, Hard Rock Hotel has become hugely popular since it first opened in 2014. As you may expect, the hotel plays up its musical connections with live music and DJ performances, and the likes of Snoop Dogg, Ellie Goulding and Nile Rodgers have already graced the stage over the years. See more at hrhibiza.com.

The Hard Rock Hotel has had some impressive music acts over the years

The best wellness hotel: Hotel es Vivé

If you're looking to explore another side of Ibiza then Hotel es Vivé is for you. This hotel has undergone something of a transformation in 2017, with a renewed focus on "self-awareness, health and relaxation" and a number of wellness packages on offer. After enjoying a healthy breakfast, head across to the Virtue Wellness spa where you can enjoy yoga classes, beauty treatments and relaxation just 15 minutes away from the lively club scene - the best of both worlds. Take a look at hotelesvive.com.

Hotel es Vivé is a great wellness option

The best fitness activities: Active Ibiza

Trying to stay fit and healthy during your trip? Make sure you find time to fit in Active Ibiza! With the best guides and instructors, you will be spoilt for choices with lots of fun activities on offer - from horse riding to paddle boarding to mountain biking – you can have some great experiences while you're on the beautiful island. Why not try a short one hour horse ride or end the day with a gorgeous sunset paddle followed by cocktails on the boat. For more information, head here www.activeibiza.com