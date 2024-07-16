Goodwood festival of speed 2024 highlights: from celeb spotting to Formula 1 legend Max Verstappen

There are few events like the Goodwood Festival of Speed. With its exciting reveals, thrilling moments, occasional crashes, and, as you’d expect from a British summertime event, some unpredictable weather, it’s an intoxicating celebration of the world's most glamorous sport.

Polestar, one of the leading electric automotive manufacturers, kindly invited us to attend the festival and to experience a “flight” on their Candela C-8.

© Polestar Candela C-8 Polestar Candela C-8 - Electric hydrofoiling makes the C-8 the only electric boat with real range at high speed.

Candela C-8 an electric hydrofoil which was built in partnership with Polestar and Candela.

The future of boating has arrived. Quiet. Smooth. Electric. Experience the sea like never before Candela

And we certainly did! The "flight" across the water was amazing. The hydrofoil's smooth glide made it feel like we were effortlessly skimming above the lake's surface, like a swan. The sleek black carbon fibre design of the boat gave off serious James Bond vibes. Additionally, with zero propellers, the impact on marine life and the carbon footprint is nearly zero. The experience with the Candela was incredible—thank you, Polestar!

Accommodation

We stayed at the Bailiffscourt Hotel & Spa in the charming village of Climping. Located just off the coast and a 20-minute drive from the Goodwood Festival of Speed, it proved to be the perfect place to stay. The hotel, a collection of delightful houses and cottages with an award-winning spa set in 30 acres of private parkland, is the ultimate country escape—and it did not disappoint.

The hotel features spacious rooms adorned with four-poster beds and fireplaces,making a stunning impression as you enter. The service from the hotel staff was exceptional; they provided a warm welcome and were very informative about the hotel's facilities and amenities.

© @emmabrookerphotography Bailiffscourt Hotel & Spa room

The spa is the hotel's main attraction. According to the hotel's website the Spa takes its inspiration from nature, offering tranquillity and indulgence. Built in the style of a Sussex barn with a dramatic exposed timber frame, the spa has received prestigious design awards, artfully contrasting the textures of polished limestone and natural green oak. Expansive windows bring the outdoors into the beautiful indoor pool area.

While the spa offers the usual amenities, what sets it apart are the six beautiful treatment rooms with heated water beds, a heated outdoor infinity swimming pool, and a hot tub... along with the resident peacock.

The Festival

The Goodwood festivals have long been celebrated as the pinnacle of automotive excellence in motor shows. Nestled in the breathtaking Goodwood Estate in West Sussex, this event is where history and innovation converge. Goodwood has evolved into more than just a gathering for car enthusiasts; it's now a full-fledged family event as well. This means there's something for everyone, ensuring that even the youngest family members won't find themselves bored while the car aficionados in the group indulge in their passion.

In 2024, the Festival continued its tradition of bringing together automotive enthusiasts from around the globe. It offers a unique platform for manufacturers to unveil their latest creations, honour motoring heritage, and push the boundaries of automotive technology. As our hosts for the day, Polestar utilised the festival to showcase their latest projects and groundbreaking technologies that will undoubtedly shape the future of the motoring industry. Polestar’s latest masterpiece in the electric world was the “Concept BST”, a truly stunning work of automotive art but as with all Polestars cars economical and ethical towards how they are manufactured and perform on the road.

© @polestarcars Polestar Concept BST

Navigation the festival

Navigating the Goodwood festival is quite straightforward, thanks to the hill climb dividing the setup into two main sections. For those interested in exploring manufacturers' stands, you'll need to cross over the track. The Michelin Supercar Paddock is conveniently located on the same side as Goodwood House.

© @polestarcars Polestars impressive stand showcasing Polestar 2,3 and 4, Concept BST.

If you're planning to visit the off-road area of Goodwood, head up towards the top of the festival area. It's a bit of a hike, so taking advantage of the free shuttles is a smart choice, especially on a hot summer day. This ensures you stay comfortable and cool while enjoying all that Goodwood has to offer.

What to watch

At Goodwood this year, you have a couple of great options. If you're keen on immersing yourself in the action, setting up trackside for the whole day promises an intense experience. You'll catch everything from the Supercar Run to Formula 1 and the thrilling rally stage, ensuring you don't miss a single moment of the excitement.

© @polestarcars A Polestar 6 Concept driving down a track, with hay bales in the foreground and a white bridge with 'Goodwood Fesitval of Speed' written on it.

© #FoS A classic Porsche 911 making its way to the start of the hill climb.

On the other hand, if you prefer a more relaxed approach with time to explore the festival atmosphere, you can venture out and return to the hill climb for the highlights. This allows you to soak in the diverse offerings at Goodwood, from family-friendly activities to interactive exhibits and perhaps even enjoy some of the culinary delights on offer.

The rally stage offers another thrilling experience, especially watching a WRC car tear through the forest—something truly unforgettable.

Top tip: Make sure to explore the paddocks as well, where you can get close to the supercars and even witness engineers firing up the F1 cars and motorbikes, etc.

Whether you choose to stay trackside all day or explore and return for the highlights, Goodwood guarantees a memorable experience filled with automotive marvels and family-friendly entertainment.

What to eat

At Goodwood, you can stay right in the midst of the excitement with their convenient grab-and-go mobile food and drink stands. These are available throughout the day, offering a diverse range of culinary delights. Whether you're in the mood for organic beef burgers, freshly made pizza, a variety of street food options, or a cozy café experience, there's something to satisfy every craving.

© #FoS Relaxing place to sit and eat while watching the hill climb action.

You can refuel on the move or relax on the picnic-style bench seating areas scattered across the Festival grounds. There were also a number of dietary preferences and offer alternative milk options alongside a selection of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free dishes throughout the event. So, whether you're exploring the exhibits, enjoying the races, or simply soaking up the atmosphere, there's a world of exciting culinary experiences waiting for you at Goodwood.

In summary

The Goodwood Festival of Speed truly captures the essence of automotive evolution and excitement, blending the realms of motorsports with celebrity glamour. It's a dynamic event where legends from Formula 1, rallying, and motorcycling converge, creating unforgettable moments on the historic Goodwood hill climb.

The highlight of this year's festival was undoubtedly the presence of Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, David Coulthard and Daniel Ricciardo. Watching them navigate both historic and contemporary Redbull F1 cars up the hill was a thrilling experience for fans and enthusiasts alike.

Moreover, mingling with automotive legends and celebrities is a hallmark of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Icons like Richard Hammond, seen enjoying a glass of champagne with his daughter Izzy at the first corner, exemplify this unique blend of racing prowess and star power. This combination enhances the festival's allure, making it a must-attend event for car and motorsports enthusiasts, while still captivating those who aren't as passionate about cars.