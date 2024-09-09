Step back in time for a magical automotive experience at the Goodwood Revival

The Goodwood Revival, held at the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit, is a remarkable festival celebrating classic motor racing. This iconic circuit, unchanged since its golden era, comes alive with the excitement of vintage cars speeding through its sweeping curves. The event first opened on 18 September 1998. Today, the Goodwood Revival is the world’s premier historic motor racing event, attracting race enthusiasts from around the globe, many dressed in nostalgic period costumes to embrace the unique atmosphere.

"The Goodwood Revival has since become one of the biggest historic motorsport events in the world and the only one to be staged entirely in period dress" Goodwood Revival

The event is distinguished by its strict period dress code and its commitment to keeping modern cars off the circuit during race days. It’s also renowned for its thrilling warbird flying displays, a tribute to Goodwood’s heritage as a wartime fighter base. This unique combination of vintage style, historic racing, and aviation history makes the Goodwood Revival an unforgettable experience.

"It’s about taking the best of the past forward for a new generation to enjoy" Goodwood Revival

© James Brooker The stunning outfits at Goodwood Revival 2024

© John Nguyen Race meet goers at the Goodwood Revival at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex.

The Festival

Despite the typical British summer weather, the weekend began with a moving air display featuring a Spitfire, Mustang, and Thunderbolt, commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. After the powerful aerial tribute, the focus turned to the track, where 100 pre-1966 dune buggies paraded around the circuit, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the iconic Meyers Manx and officially launching the day’s racing action.

© Goodwood Revival 2024 Meyers Manx parade Goodwood Revival 2024

Though the Goodwood Revival is a celebration of a bygone era, this year’s event also looks to the future, with every car and motorcycle on the track powered entirely by sustainable fuels. It’s reassuring to see that even in the face of shifting climate change challenges, we can still preserve our heritage and enjoy the fun in a more environmentally responsible way.

As you explore the historic Goodwood circuit, you're treated to live performances by actors entertaining the crowds. A standout attraction was the "Western town," where the sheriff humorously attempted to chase the bad guys out of town, while a small group sat beneath the balcony of a western-themed pub, singing "Rain, Rain, Go Away." My daughter, who was there, couldn't stop smiling, beaming from ear to ear throughout the experience.

© James Brooker "Western town" actors at Goodwood Revival 2024

As you move into the heart of the circuit, you hear the roaring sound of classic cars and motorbikes revving their engines, gearing up for the races ahead. With paddock passes, you can get up close to these rare vintage racing machines, much like the access offered at its sister event, the Festival of Speed. It's a unique opportunity to witness these historic vehicles up close, adding to the thrill of the Goodwood Revival experience.

© James Brooker Stunning classic racing cars in the Paddocks at the Goodwood Revival 2024

The vintage atmosphere extends to the mechanics and staff, who care for these incredible cars while dressed in classic white overalls, just as they would have been in the past. It truly feels as though you've stepped back into the 1950s, with every detail carefully curated to transport you to a bygone era.

After exploring the cars, we made our way quickly through the damp field to the “Aerodrome,” where the historic RAF Westhampnett display was proudly featured. Since the time when Freddie, the grandfather of the current Duke of Richmond, lent part of his estate to the Air Ministry for the creation of RAF Westhampnett, Goodwood has been closely associated with Second World War military aircraft.

© James Brooker RAF Supermarine Spitfire and aircrew - Goodwood Revival 2024

The base was home to iconic aircraft, including the legendary Supermarine Spitfire. Various versions of the Spitfire were on display, and visitors had the opportunity to sit in one for a £20 fee, all while the RAF band performed in the background.

© James Brooker Amazing music at The Goodwood Revival

The Racing

The Goodwood Revival is all about the thrill of racing. Witnessing classic cars like the stunning Ferrari 250 GTO roar past the historic grandstand was a breathtaking experience.

© James Brooker Stunning Ferrari 250 GTO - Goodwood Revival 2024

With commentary streaming through the "ear wig" radios (highly recommended for an immersive experience!), we delved into the races. The "St Mary’s Trophy," featuring two 25-minute races for saloon cars that raced between 1960 and 1966, was particularly exhilarating. It was a treat to see Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing’s team principal and husband of former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, behind the wheel of a striking 1965 BMW 1800. The thunderous roar of the engines and the intense battle to keep the cars on track made for captivating viewing.

© Kieran Cleeves Geri Halliwell (left) and Christian Horner right with family and their son Monty Horner (centre, front) prepares to race in the Settrington Cup at the Goodwood Revival at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex.

Among the other notable attendees at the Revival is year were Hugh Bonneville, and America Ferrera.

© James Brooker Grandstand view of the racing - Goodwood Revival 2024

While the multi-million-pound cars are certainly impressive, the annual highlight is the Austin J40 pedal car race, known as the Settrington Cup. This charming two-part race features children up to age 10 navigating just under 250 yards of the start-finish straight at Goodwood. The Le Mans-style start, where kids dash to their pedal cars, is always a delight, and it's heartwarming to see Goodwood staff assist the little racers struggling at the back of the pack.

© Kieran Cleeves Young racers compete in the Settrington Cup at the Goodwood Revival at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex.

“Over The Road”

Named "Over The Road", hosts the fairground, a cinema, vintage stalls, various food and drink options.

“Cross the bridge near the Revival High Street and head, quite literally, Over the Road for a whole new experience with entertainment, fairground and so much more.” Goodwood Revival 2024

The vintage funfair was a delightful highlight, offering a charming contrast to the automotive action and roaring engines. Classic attractions like coconut shies and the stunning vintage Helter Skelter provided a nostalgic break. All the funfair games required tokens, available for £3 each.

For both the casual window shopper and the dedicated impulse buyer of high-end, non-essential car memorabilia, Over the Road is a shopper’s paradise. It’s easy to get lost among the many stands featuring cars, clothing, art, and more.

Revival Cinema was a fantastic addition, evoking the atmosphere of an American drive-in. Classic cars were parked in front of a large screen, allowing you to enjoy a drink or some delicious food from excellent vendors while watching timeless classics like "The Wizard of Oz" or "Grease."

In Summary

Words can hardly capture how incredible this event truly is. It offers a unique opportunity to step back in time and immerse yourself in automotive history, fashion, and fun. I wholeheartedly recommend The Goodwood Revival to everyone. Whether you're with family or friends, the Revival has something for everyone.

The 2024 Goodwood Revival took place Friday 6 - Sunday 8 September.

The 2025 Goodwood Revival will take place Friday 12 - Sunday 14 September.

Sign up for 2025 ticket alerts at goodwood.com/ticketalerts.