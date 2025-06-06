Why this tranquil Barbados hotel hits the mark for the perfect Caribbean experience

When you think of Barbados or holidays in the Caribbean, chances are sun, sea and sand are at the forefront of your mind. I knew that if I wanted to have my own getaway worthy of a Death in Paradise set, the location needed to hit the mark.

The Royal Fairmount Pavilion is found on the west coast of Barbados, and it benefits from being sheltered from the intense weather coming in from the Atlantic Ocean on the east side. The result of the balmier climes are the stunning white sand beaches and azure water – a postcard come to life.

© Leah Marie Photography This quirky pink hotel is well worth a visit

The hotel itself is strikingly pink and set up so that all 72 luxury rooms and suites have views of the ocean. Not only does the Royal Fairmount Pavilion make the most of its beachfront location, it also pays homage to the tropical climate of Barbados with lush green gardens to wander in, and a botanical tour of the grounds takes place every morning – troops of monkeys can also be spotted on the property.

© Matias Vargas Antognelli The spacious rooms felt very luxurious

Sleep in comfort

We stayed in the luxury beachfront king room, which certainly lived up to its name. If you’re planning a trip, I'd highly recommend this type of room as it was mere steps from the ocean, and included a private terrace with sun loungers and a dining table and chairs to watch the sun set every evening.

© Matias Vargas Antognelli The private terrace was a real bonus

The room was a very good size, so would suit a couple or a couple with a child, as a camp bed is available on request. As well as a spacious bathroom, king size bed and sofa, the room comes with a fridge and a station for tea and coffee.

Other room offerings include the oceanfront king, which offers the same splendid sea view but with a balcony instead of a terrace.

For those seeking an even more exclusive escape, two or three bedroom villas are available a short walk from the sea, and ideal for families or larger groups.

© Leah Marie Photography Stylish villas can fit bigger groups

An unusual perk

What puts the Fairmount Royal Pavilion a cut above others is a slightly different inclusion – butler service comes with the room. While at first I thought we wouldn’t have the need for a butler (more Downton Abbey than Death in Paradise!) it was actually an extremely helpful addition. Our butler was able to answer all of our questions, give local recommendations and even ironed our clothing. It felt a little otherworldly and very glam – it’s a shame he couldn’t come home with us!

What to do at the Fairmount Royal Pavilion

There's plenty to keep occupied with, beyond a much-needed rest and unwind. Masks and snorkels can be borrowed from the watersports centre, and we had the best time checking out the local sea life. There are plenty of brightly coloured fish about and we even spotted a ray!

A skiff is available to borrow for those who are more adventurous or wish to explore the ocean further afield. Also included in the complimentary watersports are paddleboarding and kayaking.

© Matias Vargas Antognelli With the sea so close there are plenty of opportunities to take in the view

Just in case you weren't already feeling zen enough, there's beachside yoga too, and a 24-hour fitness centre, and free-to-use tennis and pickleball courts for your sporting fix.

The pool and the jacuzzi are great places to unwind and provide a nice variation from the seafront, and poolside service is available throughout the day, so there's no need to leave your sunlounger.

© Matias Vargas Antognelli Both the pool and the sea provide ample opportunities for relaxation

Where to eat at the Fairmount Royal Pavilion

A real luxury after a hard day's swimming and sunbathing was afternoon tea, available to eat both in the air-conditioned room or outside on the terrace. We opted for the former as the heat of the day was fairly impressive, and enjoyed a taste of England rather far away from home. Every afternoon, our butler brought us tea, sandwiches, cakes and scones with jam and cream, which were rather delicious.

© Matias Vargas Antognelli The oceanfront suite offers unparalleled views

They also provided different sunset canapés every day, brought directly to the room for ease.

Breakfast is included, with a tasty buffet spread every morning featuring classic continental offerings alongside more traditional Barbadian cuisine – anyone for saltfish or breadfruit? I would recommend getting to breakfast early as there was a bit of a wait for seating later on in the morning. We enjoyed fruit platters to the sound of waves crashing against the shore.

Lunch and dinner are served in a separate restaurant, which offers a variety of options depending on requirements. We enjoyed the lighter bites menu as jet leg meant our appetites were a bit out of whack, but there were larger plates, pizzas cooked in a wood fire pizza oven and a special set menu which changed every day.

© Matias Vargas Antognelli Breakfast is served in the Palm Terrace

Ideal for everyone

I really did feel like the Royal Fairmount Pavilion did the rather tricky job of catering to the requirements of all different types of guests. Fellow guests included retired couples, honeymooners and families with small children. There was also a large proportion of British guests, which meant we made lots of friends while there, which you don’t always get.

The hotel provides lots of different packages based on your specifications, including special deals for kids or romantic getaways.

© Matias Vargas Antognelli The hotel caters across all generations

Rain and sun

I’d recommend visiting in the UK winter, and only stay later than May if you don't mind a bit of rain here and there. It rained occasionally when we stayed, and it didn’t impact us too much as the sea is still lovely and warm even in the rain. I really felt this hotel gives the classic Barbados experience. It has so much to offer, and its setting combines a tropical haven with beautiful blue sea and a beautiful stretch of beach. Safe to say we left relaxed and happy.

© Leah Marie Photography We spent every day on the white sand beach

To book a stay at the Royal Fairmount Pavilion or to find out more, click here.

