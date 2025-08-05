Leaving your dog for a holiday? Pet experts offer 5 tips to avoid 'separation anxiety' – and imprisonment

There are countless opportunities to take your pet with you on holiday.

For example, taking a 'staycation' in the UK to dog-friendly beaches and lodges is just one way of incorporating your beloved pooch in your annual plans.

However, while options for homestays are there, taking your furry family member abroad just isn't always doable.

I don't have a dog, but as someone with close pals who do, I've seen firsthand the stress that can occur trying to make sure your pet is well-looked after while you're away.

Fortunately, there are many methods to make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible, so you can jet off to sunnier climes while your pooch lives their best life.

Ross Hallifax, from Purely Pets, and Kate Stead, owner of Park House Luxury Dog Boarding, are two experts in the field who have shared their top tips on how to make sure leaving your dog behind is done safely, with minimal anxiety and, perhaps most importantly, legally.

Click through the gallery to learn more...

© Getty Images Prevention Ross notes that, in a perfect world, leaving your dog to go on holiday will be a breeze as you'll dog will already be used to you not being there from time to time. It's not always doable, but if you start with short stints, it can make a big difference. "A pet's natural instinct is to be with their owner at all times. Ideally, you'll take action to prevent your dog from developing separation anxiety and get your dog used to being away from you in the first place. "But for dogs who aren't used to this, try and get them used to spending time without you before you go away to ease their anxiety while you're gone." A trip to the shops or out to see friends is a good way to get them used to being alone. A key point to note is that, according to the RSPCA, you should never leave your dog alone for more than four hours at a time. Which leads nicely to the next point…

© Getty Images Find a trusted adult While popping to the supermarket for an hour or so with your dog at home alone is typically not a problem, if you're going abroad and leaving your pet behind for days on end, you must find someone you trust to watch over them. Not only is this sensible, ethical and beneficial to the owner and pet, but it's also the law. As stated in the Animal Welfare Act, penalties for violating this rule can include fines, imprisonment for up to five years, and disqualification from owning animals. An experienced dog owner is always the best route to take, too. Your nephew/niece or younger pal might be super keen to look after your dog when you're away, but choosing a responsible adult who is experienced in caring for animals is imperative. "To ease pet anxiety while you're away, try to leave your pet with a friend or family member that they've spent time with before. "Not only should this help ease your own anxiety, but it can also help your dog to feel more comfortable," says Ross.

© Getty Images Pack suitcase discreetly On a more practical level, Kate Stead offers advice on how to decrease separation anxiety before you head to the airport. "Dogs are incredibly intuitive; they can pick up on subtle changes in our behaviour, mood, and routines," she told Green Pantry. "When you get out your suitcase to start packing, it may be exciting for you, but the association your pet makes with the suitcase is that you will likely soon be leaving them. This can cause anxiety and trigger a stress response." Kate added: "Try to pack it away from them to avoid causing unnecessary distress. Pack in stages and keep the suitcase in a room your dog doesn't see."

© Getty Images Keep them in their own home While taking your pet to a dog-boarding facility can be a great option, putting them in a new location might cause anxiety and stress. Purely Pets echoes this: "Dogs will generally feel more at ease in a familiar environment." If you manage to find a responsible adult who is familiar with your dog, try to encourage them to pet-sit at your home rather than theirs.