Stop overpaying for flights - expert shares the one cheap travel hack that actually works

There's nothing more frustrating than trying to bag a great deal on a holiday but coming across flights that are through-the-roof expensive. It's an inevitability that it costs money to travel, but there are ways that holiday makers and travel lovers can ensure they're getting the best value for money. And it starts by searching 'smarter', according to Richard Edwards, a founder and CEO of digital company, Vibra Media. In his industry and level of expertise, he sees consumers vastly overspending when it comes to booking a flight, and it's often because of 'rigid' searching.

It's common for travellers to stick to the same search routine: plug in your exact dates and destinations and hope for the best, only to be disappointed when one day that Rome trip you've been eyeing costs £400, and then the next, it's gone up to £600. "The biggest mistake I see is people searching the exact same way every time. Airlines use dynamic pricing that changes constantly, but most people search like prices are fixed. That's where they lose money." Richard shares his expertise and insight into the price-saving hack that actually works.

How airline pricing works

It might not come as a surprise that travel companies and websites use clever algorithms to track what people are searching and adjust fares based on season, competitors and demand. Richard explains: "Think of it like surge pricing for rideshares, but much more complex. A Tuesday morning flight to Paris might cost £200 at 9 am and £280 by lunchtime, simply because the algorithm detected increased interest."

This dynamic system means traditional searches (where you input exact dates and destinations) often miss cheaper alternatives that exist just days or destinations away. Richard insists that it's not some hidden secret; it's just about knowing how to uncover it.

© Getty Images Find a great deal on flights by using this trick from Richard Edwards

"People always ask me about 'secret' flight deals or hidden fares that airlines don't want you to find. The truth is, there aren't any 'secret' prices. Everything is publicly available. The real secret is how you search. Most travellers approach flight booking like shopping for groceries, with a rigid list of exactly what they want. But flights aren't groceries. They're dynamic products where flexibility equals savings. The airlines aren't hiding cheaper fares from you; they're just not making them easy to find with traditional search methods."

A CEO's digital hack for bagging a great deal

So how do we find these cheaper fares? Richard's go-to method is using Google Flights' Explore Map feature. "Open Google Flights, enter your departure city, but leave the destination completely blank. Then click on the map view. Suddenly, you can see flight prices to dozens of cities across Europe, all displayed visually." The idea is that you could bag yourself a deal by being open about where you fly to. For example, if your heart is set on one destination, you might find yourself coming across a cheaper flight to a nearby city if flying there directly is looking a little pricier than you'd like. It exposes the full pricing landscape rather than tunnel vision on one route.

© Getty Images Richard explained his first-hand experience using this tool when trying to book flights to Italy

Richard explained his first-hand experience using this tool. "Last month, I was helping a friend find flights to Italy. Direct searches to Rome showed £450 minimum. But the Explore Map revealed flights to Naples for £190. Same country, same week, but £260 savings just by being flexible about the exact airport." In this circumstance, Richard's pal would simply hop on a train from Naples and head to Rome. It's roughly an hour of your time and can cost as little as 15 euros.

© Getty Images Richard says there aren't 'secret' prices, the real secret is how you search

Another great tip is pairing the Explore Map technique with alerts of specific routes, so you can track price drops immediately. Richard added: "When you use tools like the Explore Map strategically, you're not accessing hidden inventory, but simply seeing the full picture of what's available. That broader view almost always reveals cheaper options you'd never have considered otherwise."