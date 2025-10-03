The UK's spookiest walks to get into the Halloween spirit

Confession: I've never really been a big fan of Halloween. Trick or treating was not something I did as a child; I always considered fancy dress more of a faff than it was worth, and I've never carved a pumpkin in my life. And yet, somewhat bizarrely, as I've got older, I'm increasingly learning to embrace it. Maybe it's my love for the colour orange, black cats and overall autumn vibes that feel cosier to me than (dare I say it) Christmas. If, like me, you want to soak up the spooky vibes this year, then an enchanting ramble around these spots with your pals might be up your street.

A stroll around a picturesque location, making extra effort to step on crunchy brown leaves, is a milestone of autumn in general, but these walks in particular, ranked by the team at GO Adventures, who analysed data from some Halloween hikers, are sure to satiate your desire to feel haunted this holiday season. Think beautiful scenery that wouldn't be out of place in an eerie Victorian novel, to prehistoric stone circles that could spark some chilling spiritual stories to share with friends, click through the gallery for the UK walks offering haunted vibes…

© Getty Images Wistman's Wood, Devon According to GO Outdoors, Wistman's Wood in Devon tops the top spot as the most favourite spooky walk in the UK. Those who have completed it have written an abundance of reviews complimenting the experience as "haunted and eerie". Many were big fans of the eerie atmosphere, which is enhanced by local legends of ghostly hounds and ancient druids that are said to haunt the woods.



© Getty Images Avebury Henge, Wiltshire While its neighbour, Stonehenge, might be arguably more well-known, Avebury Henge and stone circle is the largest stone circle in Europe. It also has parts of it that are older. Both Avebury Henge and Stonehenge are World Heritage Sites, so they're both worth visiting for that alone. GO Adventures also states that the ancient site has one of the highest rates of paranormal reports among the top 10, with 390 recorded sightings. Close by is the Red Lion pub, where you can warm up after with a pint, but be warned: the pub is said to be haunted!



© Getty Images Culloden Battlefield, Inverness History buffs will love this one. In third place is the Culloden Battlefield close to Inverness, Scotland, where the Jacobite Rising of 1745 came to an end. Not only is it the perfect place to wander around and learn about the true story of the bloody battle, but the National Trust site also offers beautiful panoramic views and plenty of activities and a gift shop, too. It's another that's said to be haunted, but if that's too scary for you, spotting some highland cows might be a bit less eerie.



© Getty Images Greyfriars Kirkyard walk, Edinburgh Another spot to visit in Scotland is Greyfriars Kirkyard in Edinburgh, an ancient graveyard founded in 1620, and it even boasts an infamous ghost town known as Bloody Mackenzie, which could sum up Halloween more? There are even Harry Potter connections, with JK Rowling naming figures in her books, such as Professor McGonagall, after the notable figures who were laid there.



© Getty Images Pendle Hill, Lancashire Heading to the east side of Lancashire and Pendle Hill is where you could find your feet. As a landscape described as "bewitching", it's perfect for Halloween thanks to it being the mysterious home of the Pendle Witches, who were tried and executed for witchcraft in 1612. When you're done embracing witchy vibes and feel all spooked out, there are plenty of country inns where you can enjoy hearty food.



© Getty Images Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire Perhaps on the less scary side, Sherwood Forest is another great option for history fans thanks to its links to the legend of Robin Hood. There are guided walks, cosy cabins with hot tubs, where you could exchange scary stories while embracing the endless woods on your doorstep.



© Getty Images Whitby Abbey and Clifftop Walks, North Yorkshire This one will guarantee epic views. Whitby Abbey is a historic ruin atop a cliff overlooking the North Sea, and even boasts the famous "Dracula Trail" – need we say more? Coastal views and a landscape that inspired Bram Stoker's iconic character that embodies the spirit of the horror genre, look no further than this amazing destination for your Halloween plans.

While embracing a spooky walk is many people's idea of fun, it's still important to remain safe. As Natalie Wolfenden, Author and Hiking Enthusiast at GO Outdoors, says, "Always wear reflective clothing to remain visible to others and dress in warm, insulated jackets to ensure you are prepared for cold weather. Bringing a torch or head torch will help with visibility, but you should also still stick to well-marked paths to avoid getting lost. And make sure your phone is fully charged before setting off and download an offline map app beforehand so you can navigate even if you lose signal."