Want to escape the cold and wet weather? This affordable European destination has mid-twenties temperatures in autumn

Now that the clocks have changed, the UK is firmly in autumn and daylight is limited. Although getting cosy and festive at this time of year can be so enjoyable – with Halloween, bonfire night and Christmas anticipation bubbling away – many of us struggle when the weather takes a drastic turn. Although we're still getting bright sunshine at the height of the day, the temperatures have plummeted, and our big coats have been summoned from the back of the cupboard. It's not surprising then that many of us crave a getaway at this time of year. Whether for a quick weekend break or a week of some sunshine, this underrated European destination might be one to explore if you're plotting a holiday.

HELLO! pulled together our ultimate late-summer sun travel special in September, full of luxury hotels and fantastic hideaways in beautiful far-flung destinations, but if you're on the hunt for something a little closer to home, and something within a smaller budget, might we suggest Malta?

Why Malta needs to be on your list: weather, history and views

The European country of Malta is an archipelago made up of three main islands: Malta, Gozo and Comino. The tiny country is located between Sicily and North Africa and is known for having mild temperatures well into the autumn, meaning Brits can escape to some sunshine when the UK warmth disappears.

© Getty Images The Senglea marina in Grand Bay, Valetta, Malta

From late October to December, Malta can enjoy warm days reaching temperatures within the range of 19-22 degrees Celsius, according to AccuWeather, with some days even reaching as high as 25 degrees Celsius. The evenings in Malta can get a little chillier, dropping to around 15 degrees Celsius, but certainly warmer than the UK's current overnight temperatures of sub-10 degrees.

Malta, particularly its capital city, Valletta, is stunning. As someone who paid a visit there a few years ago, I can vouch for what an underrated gem it is.

The country has a rich culture and beautiful views. The city of Valletta was the first planned city in Europe. It was planned and constructed on an entirely new site in the 1500s. There are also three UNESCO World Heritage sites in Malta, including the capital city itself, the Megalithic Temples and the Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum.

Visit Malta explains: "With its age-old bastions, ornate architecture, and bustling cobbled streets, still very much in action today, Valletta is the ideal amalgamation of history and modern life. It was aptly coined as the European Capital of Culture in 2018."

My trip to Malta was short and sweet as it was during a cruise expedition. But I vividly remember stepping off the boat and admiring the historic architecture as I strolled along the port, ready to explore the capital.

One thing to note about Valletta is that it's extremely walkable, so you can get a lot of exploring done on foot. I remember walking with my friends down narrow, cobbled streets which were lined with pretty, authentic shops and boutiques to explore, as well as charming cafes and eateries where plenty of people were dining al fresco. Aesthetically, it was the perfect picturesque blend between European and North African scenery.

© Getty Images Malta is the perfect Mediterranean escape for when Brits want warmer temperatures in autumn

Things to do in Malta

In addition to the capital, lots of people choose to travel to Malta to explore its sister islands, Comino and Gozo. While I didn't get to visit the islands during my expedition to Malta (all the more reason to return), they've become extremely popular for visiting tourists.

Gozo is a 45-minute ferry ride from Valletta and offers a more laid-back, rural experience as opposed to a bustling European city. There, you'll find the world’s oldest free-standing temples of Ggantija.

Comino, meanwhile, is tiny by comparison to Malta and Gozo and often attracts those who prefer to spend their time on holiday mostly in the sea! The Blue Lagoon offers stunning sapphire-blue waters and beaches. Comino is also known for excellent snorkelling and diving conditions.

© Getty Images The Blue Lagoon is one of the best beaches in Malta, situated between the island of Comino and the islet of Cominotto.

Why Malta is the value-for-money European destination

When it comes to affordability, Malta is considered on the side of budget-friendly compared to other places in mainland Europe. Make no mistake, it's not a "cheap" place, and you can find hotels offering luxury for a higher price, but flights and accommodation can be found to suit those who are on the hunt for a good deal.

Holiday Hypermarket says: "How much spending money you need for Malta depends on what you plan to do, but you should budget for £50 per person per day or £350 per week of spending money to cover meals and excursions. There's plenty to do in Malta at little to no cost, so it's a great island for those travelling self-catering or on a budget."

Travelling during shoulder season (off-peak) will mean that you can get even more for your money, and you're likely to find flights that are much less expensive than when travelling during the height of summer.