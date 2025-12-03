Christmas markets on a budget - most affordable European destination revealed

Once a year, the Christmas markets come calling to inject some festive cheer into chilly weekends and dark evenings but as delicious as a German sausage and cup of mulled wine is, the price tag is usually less desirable.

A global phenomenon, some make it their mission to travel the world, scouring cities for the best, brightest and boldest Christmas markets and while they are undeniably magical trips, they cost a pretty penny from inflated costs and hidden tourist taxes.

However, there are some real hidden gems across Europe that offer the same amount of jolly atmosphere, great food and adorable crafts but for a fraction of the price so you can enjoy the stalls when you're there rather than panicking about how much everything will set you back.

HELLO! has done some digging and with the help of Confused.com, we've come up with a list of the cheapest Christmas markets in Europe that don't compromise on quality.

1/ 5 © Getty Images Dusseldorf - Germany Coming in at number one, this western German city boasts the cheapest Christmas markets according to the team behind Confused.com travel insurance, with £263 being the average spend per person. To add context, the experts revealed: "On average, people spend £315 at European Christmas markets. However, many holiday goers admit that hidden tourist tax costs have put a dampener on their previous holidays. That’s as over a third of Brits have had to adjust a trip abroad due to tourist tax costs." A trip to the city on the right bank of the Rhine River might be the solution to overpriced, underwhelming markets that drain your pockets and don't offer a lot back in return. Known for its different themes, the key markets are located in the Marktplatz/HandwerkerMarkt in the Old Town, the Kö-Bogen Markt and the Engelchen Markt at Heinrich-Heine-Platz. The seasonal festivities feature pretty stalls selling food and crafts and also offer attractions like ferris wheels and ice skating rinks.

2/ 5 © NurPhoto via Getty Images Verona - Italy Next on the list, Verona not only provides the perfect picturesque backgrounds for Shakespeare's works but also offers blissfully cheap, yet festive Christmas markets. Following closely behind Dusseldorf, visitors to Verona's main event in the Piazza dei Signori can expect to spend around £270 each when they enter the Italian city's Christmas markets. Enchanting and packed full of great food options and fun activities, the main event in the piazza is accompanied by a plethora of cosy stalls scattered throughout the city, in locations like Cortile Mercato Vecchio. Elsewhere, the city is soundtracked by Christmas concerts during the winter months and there's plenty to see from theatre shows to ballet spectacles. Alongside a trip to the market, families will be treated with an abundance of fun events including a visit to the big man himself at the House of Santa Claus, a walk through the Enchanted Forest, and a skate around the many rinks stationed around the historic municipality.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Bruges - Belgium In third place, Belgium's Bruges is offering a Christmas market experience for the affordable price of £274. The West Flanders capital is full of movie-set magic with its cobbled streets, canals and medieval buildings that make for a postcard-perfect festive adventure. The city's Christmas markets are held as part of an overall Winter Glow festival that starts on 21 November and lasts until 4 January. Held in three locations, you'll find stalls and attractions scattered between the Grote Markt, Simon Stevinplein and Minnewater. Featuring a massive Christmas tree that serves as the focal point of the festival, the main stalls are in the Grote Markt and boast plenty of winter warming drinks, seasonal snacks and crafts that make for unique presents for loved ones. Head to Minnewater for a floating ice rink and take a stroll through the Winter Glow light trail that meanders through the city, exuding Christmas cheer.

4/ 5 © Getty Images Prague - Czech Republic Already a popular destination in the winter time, the capital city of Prague is surprisingly affordable when it comes to Christmas market tourism, setting travellers back a modest £276 each. As the fourth cheapest market destination in Europe, visitors will find an abundance of themed stalls and rides in Old Town Square and Wenceslas Square, from 29 November to 6 January. Featuring a huge tree decorated in colourful lights and dazzling ornaments, the market shows off a light animation extravaganza every half hour from 4:30pm until 9:30pm every day so tourists can enjoy the spectacle when it suits them. Traditionally, the markets support local Czech producers and craftsmen with stalls offering the likes of glass and straw decorations, ornaments made of ceramics, wood, beads, or dried fruits and a variety of spices native to the area. In the middle of the square, a stage showcases regular performances of cultural folklore, and choirs singing Christmas carols. Most of the performers are from Czech groups, but there will also be a number of choirs singing that have travelled from across Europe.