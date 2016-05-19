GALLERY: A-List Airbnb properties that you can stay in too

You might like...
-
Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning homes amid house renovation near Prince Harry – photos
-
Where do the stars stay in Cannes? 4 most glamorous hotels on the French Riviera
Many of Hollywood's elite have descended upon the French Riviera for Cannes Film Festival, debuting their new film projects and creating many...
-
13 Vegan Celebrities: Princess Beatrice, Ellie Goulding and more stars who follow plant-based diets
-
Celebrity wedding menus revealed: Pippa Middleton, Beyoncé, Michelle Keegan and more
-
Justin Bieber sells chic mansion for $7.9million – see inside