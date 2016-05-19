﻿
10 Photos | Travel

GALLERY: A-List Airbnb properties that you can stay in too

GALLERY: A-List Airbnb properties that you can stay in too
You're reading

GALLERY: A-List Airbnb properties that you can stay in too

1/10
Next

Kate Middleton shares beautiful new photo of Princess Charlotte
hellomagazine.com
GALLERY: A-List Airbnb properties that you can stay in too
1/10

Mariah Carey:

Mariah Carey made this beautiful 18th century Italian villa her home while filming her E! docu-series in April. Based in Argegno, Lombardia, this eight-bedroom villa sleeps up to 16 guests and boasts stunning views of Lake Como.

©Airbnb

GALLERY: A-List Airbnb properties that you can stay in too
Photo: © Instagram
2/10

The property comes complete with its own bell tower, pool terrace and indoor gym, and was once the home to opera composer Vincenzo Bellini. Mariah couldn't resist giving her Instagram fans a glimpse inside the £8,480 per night property, describing it as a "sweet, sweet fantasy".

GALLERY: A-List Airbnb properties that you can stay in too
3/10

Beyoncé and Justin Bieber:

There is nothing Sorry about this five-bedroom mansion based in California's Los Altos Hills. Both Beyoncé and Justin Bieber rented this £7,164 a night property within weeks of each other earlier this year, and it's easy to see why.

©Airbnb

GALLERY: A-List Airbnb properties that you can stay in too
4/10

With a net-zero energy output, this mansion offers 270 degree views across San Francisco and impressive facilities including a swimming pool, spa, fitness centre and games room.

©Airbnb

GALLERY: A-List Airbnb properties that you can stay in too
5/10

Gwyneth Paltrow:

Gwyneth Paltrow enjoyed an idyllic Mexican getaway at this luxurious villa with her boyfriend Brad Falchuk and children Apple and Moses. While the property will set you back £7,164 a night, it is sure to provide a holiday to remember thanks to its oceanfront setting complete with two outdoor infinity pools and home theatre.

©Airbnb

GALLERY: A-List Airbnb properties that you can stay in too
6/10

Based on the northernmost tip of the Punta Mita peninsula, the villa is structured around a grand dining room and living palapa, where guests can enjoy farm-to-table meals prepared by the estate chef.

©Airbnb

GALLERY: A-List Airbnb properties that you can stay in too
7/10

Emma Stone:

Aloha star Emma Stone once holidayed in this four bedroom beachfront home in Honolulu, Hawaii. This SMART home is fully controlled by wall-mounted iPads, while a personal chef can prepare your meals, meaning there is no need to move from your poolside cabana should you not want to.

©Airbnb

GALLERY: A-List Airbnb properties that you can stay in too
8/10

It's easy to see why this £2,866 a night home won Emma over; based on Oahu's Gold Coast, the villa offers the perfect spot to enjoy Hawaii's famous beaches by day, and a private retreat to relax and watch the sunset at night.

©Airbnb

GALLERY: A-List Airbnb properties that you can stay in too
9/10

Olivia Palermo:

The Hamptons are a frequent celebrity haunt, and Olivia Palermo opted to stay at this Sag Harbour home for her summer holiday in 2015. Available for £788 per night, this four bedroom property features its own private pool and a chic neutral décor.

GALLERY: A-List Airbnb properties that you can stay in too
10/10

Fancy attracting special guests of your own? Airbnb has teamed up with John Lewis to create a series of 'Perfect Host' masterclasses that help hosts to deliver the ultimate guest experience that will ensure their guests want to come back time and time again. The masterclasses will run in John Lewis stores across the UK until the end of May.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...