10 of the best rooftop bars in the UK

With temperatures soaring and summer finally in our sights, it's about time you got clued up on the best places to catch the sun. Synonymous with refreshing cocktails and alfresco chilling, the UK's rooftop scene has boomed over the past year. From a tropical garden with flamingos in Kensington to a sky-high adult playground with crazy golf and street food; take DesignMyNight's advice and ditch street level in favour of the sky this summer.

Madison - London

If you're after a decadent drink in the sky, there's only one place for it: Madison. This superb rooftop offers panoramic views across London, particularly of St Paul's Cathedral. It's one of Europe's largest terraces too, so there's plenty of space to settle down with one of Madison's famous highball cocktails come summer. This spot also hosts a number of events; from Friday night DJ sets to early morning yoga sessions.

Roof East - London

Looking for somewhere to unwind after work? Roof East in Stratford has reinvented itself as an adult playground, and there's more activities to get stuck into than you can shake a stick at. Expect crazy golf, London's first ever urban bowls, American-style batting cages and a roller disco. If you prefer to stay stationary, settle into a deckchair come nightfall and watch a movie at the Rooftop Film Club. Food wise; expect culinary magic from Jimmy's Tapas Bar and the cheese-mad Pizza Shack.

Bird of Smithfield - London

Can't make it to Milan this summer? Not to worry. The Spritz Garden at the Bird of Smithfield is the next best thing. This summer-ready roof terrace is nestled on the fifth floor of a pretty Georgian Town House, and it overlooks the famous Smithfields market below. The space will be lined with fragrant jasmine trees, and there will be all manner of cocktails on offer in their Spritz Garden keeping you hydrated.

Queen of Hoxton - London

Escape reality this summer and make a beeline for the Queen of Hoxton. Their Bangarang rooftop pop-up is Peter Pan-inspired and it's the most magical place you'll come across all summer. Slurp mermaid slushies from the Lost Boys' Hideout Bar before making your way to the pirate ship, where you're sure to meet your fate.

Roof Gardens - London

London's brimming with gorgeous rooftops; but none quite match the beauty and glamour of the Roof Gardens in Kensington. Boasting four unique spaces - the Spanish Garden, Tudor Garden, English Woodland Garden and a wildlife area – you'll be spoilt for choice on where to spend the evening. Wherever you end up, make sure you keep your eyes peeled for the venue's resident pink flamingos.

Goodness Gracious - Liverpool

Located on the eighth floor of West Africa House, Goodness Gracious is the secret rooftop garden atop Oh Me Oh My, and there's no better place to drink in views of Liverpool. The charming terrace is decorated with pockets of colourful flowers and it's situated directly opposite the iconic Royal Liver Building.

Epernay - Manchester

Epernay is a stylish bar in Manchester boasting the best champagne selection in the city. As if that wasn't enough to reel you in, they also have a dreamy terrace that's littered with twinkling fairy lights. Thanks to its intimate seating and postcard views, it's one of Manchester's most sought-after drinking and date night spots.

Sisu - London

Forget about Oxford Street and its shopping opportunities. There's a new rooftop in Marble Arch and you need to go. Sisu is rocking a Scandinavian greenhouse theme for summer 2017 and it's nothing short of amazing. Expect heated concrete seats, wooden benches, and tonnes of greenery dominating its airy space. Taking things to the next level, these guys have a Negroni machine for all your cocktail dispensing needs. If Negroni isn't your point of call, this magical machine can whip you up an old fashioned too. Now that's what you call good service.

Issho - Leeds

We don't know if you're aware; but there's a Japanese rooftop bar opening in Leeds next month and Ben Orpwood (the previous executive chef of celeb favourite Sexy Fish) is behind the menu. Issho means 'together' in Japanese, so the emphasis here will be on sharing Japanese and Asian dishes whilst incorporating local Yorkshire produce. Issho will boast a Kori rooftop bar and outdoor terrace, where you can lock lips with sake and Japanese-inspired cocktails. We recommend trying the Matcha Sour – it's sure to blow your mind.

The Roof Terrace at The Varsity Hotel - Cambridge

Boasting buildings from 1033, it's common knowledge that Cambridge is one of the UK's prettiest cities, and there's no better place to see it all than at the Roof Terrace at The Varsity Hotel. Boasting spectacular views of the city centre and cathedral below, and a selection of hand-crafted cocktails, this spacious terrace really is one of a kind.

For more info on the best rooftops in London and across the UK, visit DesignMyNight and follow them on Twitter and Instagram; @DesignMyNight.

