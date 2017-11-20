6 Photos | Travel

GALLERY: Perfect home décor gifts inspired by celebrities

For the living room, bedroom and beyond…

Gwyneth-Paltrow

With Christmas only weeks away, it's time to think about the ideal gifts to send to your loved ones. From decorations to comfy throws and beddings to towels, here at HELLO! Online, we have rounded the perfect Christmas gifts for interior fans inspired by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Kylie Minogue.

For the ultimate luxury celebrity: Gwyneth Paltrow

The perfect luxury item for the girl who crushes on Gwyneth and her love of all things luxurious and stylish, the Ashley Wilde Throw will take you through the Autumn/Winter months. Made in the softest of material and adorned with stylish pom-poms, this throw will take a girl from lounging at home to taking in her luggage for that jet-set lifestyle!

anne-hathaway

For the quirky celebrity: Anne Hathaway

These Orla Kiely Cushions and Towels are gorgeous! This is for those who love an iconic retro vibe. These colourful items are perfect to add an extra touch of style to anyone's home.

angelina-jolie

For the homely celebrity: Angelina Jolie

If you know a woman who loves her family, then Emma Bridgwater is the one you need to look out for. This Winter Animals Bedding is gorgeous – and will fit perfectly in any child's room.

kylie-minogue

For the glamour celebrity who likes a bit of sparkle - Kylie Minogue

Kylie's bedding offers a glamourous and opulent look to any home! Her new Autumn/Winter collection offers a perfect 'Celeb girl' crush to those who just can’ resist diamonds and a girly look!

natalie-portman

For the sophisticated celebrity: Natalie Portman

If your friend loves the finer things in life, then they'll love the sophisticated look these beautifully luxe cushions from interiors lifestyle brand, KAI, will bring.

kate-bosworth

For the girly celeb crush who loves florals: Kate Bosworth

Transform your boudoir into a romantic, dreamy sanctuary with Ted's stunning Porcelain Rose bedlinen. This blooming beauty in soft pinks and pale greys on sumptuous sateen creates a look of sheer elegance

For stockist information, head here: ashleywildegroup.co.uk

