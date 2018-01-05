9 Photos | Travel

To do list: our pick of hot events

...
To do list: our pick of hot events
You're reading

To do list: our pick of hot events

1/9
Next

ITV addresses reports Holly Willoughby will be replaced on I'm a Celebrity
ovo

EVENT

OVO

This is the best way to beat the January blues and enjoy a night of escapism. Cirque du Soleil's incredible OVO is making its debut in London next week - and tickets are on sale now! Comprised of 50 artists, the colourful show promises captivating acts, from the Black Spider to the Diabolo.

Ovo, which means egg in Portuguese, will see the 'insects' work, eat, crawl, flutter, play and fight. When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious... 

The show runs at the Royal Albert Hall until 4 March. 

royalalberthall.com and cirquedusoleil.com/ovo

peppa-pig-theatre

EVENT

Peppa Pig's Adventure

Join Peppa as she gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunch-boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and her friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music!

The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter patter of rain. Safe and warm inside their tents the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to play in!

Richard Lewis once again takes the helm for this new live stage adaptation of eOne's popular animated TV series which he directs and has adapted for the theatre. The show features music from BAFTA award-winning composer Mani Svavarsson.

Peppa Pig's Adventure promises to be the perfect theatre show for all pre-schoolers. Suitable for ages 3+.

Visit peppapiglive.com for more information.

teletubbies-theatre

EVENT

Teletubbies Live 

See the iconic, world famous Teletubbies in their first ever theatre show created especially for your little ones. Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a show full of love and laughter as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland.

Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-Noo and Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world which captures young children's imaginations and encourages them to explore the world around them.

Join in and enjoy beloved features from the TV series along with brand new songs.

Visit teletubbieslive.com for more information.

balham-peaks

FOOD AND DRINK

Balham Peaks

For those who aren't doing Dry January and shunning the trend, kick off the New Year in style at Balham Peaks, the new winter wonderland that has popped up at The Devonshire pub. Dust off your snow boots, leave your poles at the door and immerse yourself in this Alpine-themed venue, where fondue, wursts, burgers, mulled wine and hot toddies are the order of the day. Hop in the ski lift and book your party now!

thedevonshirebalham.co.uk

kinky-boots-london

EVENT

Kinky Boots

After over two year in London's West End, Kinky Boots is still the show to see during a visit to the capital. Spectacular in nature, and teaching us that sometimes the best way to fit in is to stand out, enjoy an unforgettable night of entertainment as the award-winning musical brings the sass and stilettos to wow audiences with a repertoire of numbers written by Grammy Award winner Cyndi Lauper.

Available from £136 per person based on one night's stay at the 3* President Hotel including a top price saver tickets to the show. Valid for arrival on 19 January 2018. To book, call 0800 042 0288 or visit superbreak.com

frame

EVENT

Frame at 100 Wardour Street

Bored of the gym already? We know how you feel. Luckily, Frame are here to save the day this January with a series of fun workouts at their pop-up hosted by 100 Wardour Street. This week will kick off with Reset and Rebalance Yoga, which involves a restorative sequence designed to refuel and rebalance your body, getting you ready for whatever 2018 is about to throw at you. You can also catch the likes of Beyonce Barre or Yin & Gin Yoga during their tenure.

designmynight.com/london/bars/soho/100-wardour-st/frame-at-100-wardour-st?t=5a4dfb5336095833a446bdd9

balthazar-galette

FOOD AND DRINK

Balthazar

This Saturday 6 January marks Epiphany, also known as the Twelfth Night, and to celebrate, French restaurant Balthazar has created its traditional Galette des Rois. The puff pastry and frangipane dessert contains a hidden porcelain figure, and those dining at Balthazar who find the piece in their slice will receive a complimentary bottle of Champagne served at their table – on top of receiving their golden crown, of course! Who knows, you could be king or queen for the day. Galettes will be available until 31 January.

balthazarlondon.com

paul-galette

FOOD AND DRINK

Paul 

French bakery Paul is also celebrating Epiphany this month until 31 January. The Galette Frangipane, made with golden puff pastry and filled with a silky smooth, nutty frangipane centre, is available nationwide in all PAUL shops and online. Of course, each dish has been baked with a porcelain piece inside - will you pick the lucky slice?

paul-uk.com

film-and-fizz

FILM

Film & Fizz: Call Me By Your Name

You won't find a hint of the January blues at One Aldwych's decadent cinema sessions. Next up on their roster is a screening of coming-of-age favourite, Call Me By Your Name, and you can watch the drama unfold with a glass of ice-cold Lallier Champagne in hand. To top it off, you'll also enjoy a three-course meal at the Indigo restaurant (which happens to be completely gluten and dairy-free), promising a menu featuring the likes of dribble-worthy home cured Loch Duart salmon and valrhona chocolate mousse.

filmandfizz.designmynight.com/5a38d7ea5f5518237f1579b4/film-fizz-call-me-by-your-name

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries