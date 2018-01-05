EVENT
Peppa Pig's Adventure
Join Peppa as she gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunch-boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and her friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music!
The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter patter of rain. Safe and warm inside their tents the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to play in!
Richard Lewis once again takes the helm for this new live stage adaptation of eOne's popular animated TV series which he directs and has adapted for the theatre. The show features music from BAFTA award-winning composer Mani Svavarsson.
Peppa Pig's Adventure promises to be the perfect theatre show for all pre-schoolers. Suitable for ages 3+.
Visit peppapiglive.com for more information.