View Galleries
-
Where does the royal family live? See the Queen and other senior royals' homes
While the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have long called Buckingham Palace home, the monarch...
-
Inside Strictly Come Dancing couple Neil and Katya Jones' marital home
Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers Katya Jones and her husband Neil have been the subject of much speculation...
-
Inside Strictly star Katie Piper’s stylish family home
When she’s not busy rehearsing for Strictly Come Dancing, there’s one place Katie Piper loves to be - home! The doting mum-of-two often shares...
-
Inside Strictly Come Dancing contestant Susannah Constantine's house
Susannah Constantine has the perfect place to retreat after her tiring Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals!
-
Inside Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's Manchester love nest
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are head over heels after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017...