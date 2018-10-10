See the royal honeymoon destinations that Princess Eugenie could choose


See the royal honeymoon destinations that Princess Eugenie could choose

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will soon be celebrating the beginning of married life following their royal wedding on Friday, and as yet haven't disclosed where they will be going on honeymoon. The couple have a penchant for travelling and got engaged during a holiday to Nicaragua at the beginning of the year, but in case they're stuck for inspiration they may well want to look to fellow members of the royal family, to discover the romantic destinations they visited…

Prince Harry and Meghan:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have managed to keep the exact location of their honeymoon a secret following the royal wedding in May 2018. Although the couple were rumoured to have visited Namibia, Prince Harry confirmed that they didn't visit the African nation following their nuptials. The couple were keen to keep their honeymoon as private as possible, something Eugenie and Jack may also choose to do.

2-Prince-William-Kate-honeymoon-Seychelles
Photo: © iStock

Prince William and Kate:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Seychelles for an idyllic honeymoon following their wedding in April 2011. Prince William and Kate stayed on North Island, an exclusive island resort that costs around £5,000 a night and would have offered them complete peace and privacy.

3-Zara-Mike-Tindall-Cyprus
Photo: © iStock

Zara and Mike Tindall:

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike enjoyed a break in Cyprus following their wedding in 2011. The couple were forced to postpone their honeymoon for three months due to their respective sporting careers, but made up for lost time by enjoying a luxury trip to the five-star Columbia Beach resort near Limassol.

4-Peter-Autumn-Phillips-Africa
Photo: © iStock

Peter and Autumn Phillips:

Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn embarked on an action-packed honeymoon at the Tuningi Safari Lodge in South Africa, which is located on a 165,000-acre reserve and has the Big Five – elephants, lions, leopards, buffalo and rhino – that can be spotted on walking safaris and game drives.

5-Prince-Charles-Camilla-Greek-island
Photo: © iStock

Prince Charles and Camilla:

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall enjoyed a low-key break to Birkhall Lodge on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland after tying the knot in 2005, followed by a Greek island-hopping cruise.

6-Prince-Edward-honeymoon-Balmoral
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex:

The Earl and Countess of Wessex didn't travel too far for their honeymoon after their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor; the royal couple stayed local with a nine-day break at Birkhall Lodge in Scotland.

7-Prince-Andrew-Sarah-Ferguson-Azores
Photo: © iStock

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson:

The Duke of York and then-wife Sarah Ferguson boarded a private yacht to the small archipelago, the Azores Islands, near Portugal, after their wedding in 1986. For the second part of their honeymoon, they spent five days on the Britannia crossing the Atlantic.

8-Prince-Charles-Princess-Diana-Royal-Yacht-Britannia
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Charles and Princess Diana:

Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales enjoyed a three-month honeymoon after their wedding in 1981, starting with a break at the Broadlands estate, followed by a cruise on the royal yacht Britannia through Egypt and the Greek Islands. The trip concluded with some time in Balmoral.

9-Princess-Anne-Captain-Phillips-honeymoon
Photo: © iStock

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips:

The Queen's daughter Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips also honeymooned on the royal yacht Britannia, travelling across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans to visit the Caribbean and Galapagos Islands.

10-The-Queen-Prince-Philip-Balmoral
Photo: © Getty Images

The Queen and Prince Philip:

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh also enjoyed a low-key honeymoon, heading to Birkhall on the Balmoral estate with her corgi dog, Susan.

