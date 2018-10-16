How to explore Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific like Prince Harry and Meghan

How to explore Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific like Prince Harry and Meghan
How to explore Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific like Prince Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kicked off their first major overseas royal tour as a married couple, which will see them explore Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand over the course of 16 days. The royal couple got their trip off to a fantastic start by sharing the exciting news that they are expecting their first child together in the spring.

While Meghan's pregnancy news will impact on a couple of planned engagements, the rest of the tour is expected to go ahead as planned, and features visits to some beautiful beaches and resorts. If the Duke and Duchess' trip has inspired you to plan your own visit to the region, we've rounded up some inspiration of where to stay.

2-Shangri-La-Hotel-Sydney

Where to stay in Sydney:

The Shangri-La Hotel Sydney

Why not treat yourself to a stay in a hotel previously visited by Prince Harry himself? The Shangri-La Hotel overlooks Sydney Harbour, and is where the Duke stayed during a fleeting visit to the city in 2017 to officially launch the Invictus Games. While your budget may not stretch to the Royal Suite - a one-bedroom space with its own kitchenette, dining room and marble bathroom – you can check in to a double room for as little as £135 per night. Well worth it for the amazing location and breath-taking views alone. Prince Harry and Meghan will be visiting this hotel for the Australian Geographic Society Awards on Friday 26 October.

3-Kingfisher-Bay-Island-Fraser-Island

Where to stay on Fraser Island:

Kingfisher Bay Resort

Fraser Island is sure to be one of the highlights of Prince Harry and Meghan's royal tour, as they visit both Lake McKenzie and Kingfisher Bay. Where better to stay on your own trip to the island then, than the Kingfisher Bay Resort? This resort has a number of rooms, villas and lodges to choose from, with availability from £115 per night.

4-Grand-Pacific-Hotel-Suva

Where to stay in Fiji and Tonga:

For those looking to replicate the tour of Fiji and Tonga, Expedia.co.uk has provided some suggestions of where to stay.

Suva

Grand Pacific Hotel

Boasting luxury fit for a Princess, the Grand Pacific Hotel features a full service spa and outdoor pool. To unwind and relax, the poor also features a bar where guests can enjoy a range of cocktails. Spoilt for choice, dining is available at one of the hotel's four restaurants, and guests can grab a coffee at the coffee shop/café. The colonial 5-star hotel also offers access to a fitness club, plus a limo/town car service and airport transfers. Book a stay from £156 per night.

5-Muscat-Cove-Island-Resort

Nadi

Musket Cove Island Resort

This resort offers a range of accommodation including self-catering villas and beachfront bures. Set in the breath-taking Mamunaca Island group amongst coconut palms and landscaped gardens, the Musket Cove Island Resort offers a range of amenities to suit your stay. Do as little or as much as you want, with sun loungers, two outdoor swimming pools or a full service spa offering manicures, massages and body scrubs. For those looking for more adventure, windsurfing, snorkelling and kayaking is also available on site, or visit the nine-hole golf course which is only a five minute walk away. Book a stay from £217 per night.

6-Sapphire-Bay-Fiji-Villa

Lautoka/Nadi

Sapphire Bay Fiji Villa

Enjoy a whole new tropical world at the Sapphire Bay Fiji villa, featuring an outdoor pool, a BBQ and a garden. With stunning views, this Art Deco villa also offers on-site laundry facilities, wi-fi, dry cleaning/laundry services and supervised childcare/activities. Perfectly located, this family-friendly Lautoka villa is 15 minutes to Nadi International Airport and close to Vuda Point Marina. The Garden of the Sleeping Giant and Sabeto Hot Springs and Mud Pool are also within nine miles, so you can mix relaxation with exploring easily. The villa sleeps 14 guests and is priced from £479 per night.

7-Fafa-Island-Resort

Nuku’alofa

Fafa Island Resort

Fafá Island is one pearl in the chain of 12 offshore islands north of Nuku‘alofa, the capital of the Kingdom of Tonga. Fafa Island boasts white sand beaches and is guarded by coral reef, so guests can enjoy safe snorkelling in crystal clear waters. As there are only 13 bungalows on the island, the resort appeals to those looking for an upmarket option with privacy and peace. To get a real feel for the culture however, there is a BBQ once a week where a local Tongan team performs traditional dances. Whale watching, sailing and paddle boarding can be arranged onsite. Stay here from £102 per night.

8-The-Seaview-Lodge

The Seaview Lodge

Seaview Lodge and Restaurant is located on the waterfront Nuku'alofa in close proximity to the King‘s Palace, with the city's lively market, shops and cafes all within walking distance. A bar lounge is available on site where guests can unwind with a drink, in addition to a restaurant where a fusion of high quality Tongan and European dishes are created for your fine dining experience. After enjoying a complimentary continental breakfast, the Colonial lodge offers a library, a terrace and tour or ticket assistance. Cycling and canoeing can also be arranged onsite. Book a stay from £77 per night.

9-The-Bolton-Wellington

Where to stay in Wellington:

Bolton Hotel

Prince Harry and Meghan will spend two nights in Wellington towards the end of their royal tour. Their trip will include a visit to Government House and one of the city's most iconic cafés. Stay in one of the city's other high-class hotels, the Bolton Hotel, which costs from £169 per night for a one-bedroom suite. This luxurious hotel has its own indoor pool and fitness centre, a restaurant, coffee shop and bar. It also boasts a great location in the heart of the city – ideal for exploring all that it has to offer.

