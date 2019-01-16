﻿
14 Photos | Travel

Valentine's Day in London: the best date night ideas

...
Valentine's Day in London: the best date night ideas
You're reading

Valentine's Day in London: the best date night ideas

1/14
Next

Three days in Tallinn: what to do in the Estonian capital
burlington-arcade-photo
1/14

Ah, Valentine's Day! Yes, love it or loathe it, plenty of couples like a night out in London town to celebrate the day of love with their beau. But if you're bored of the 50-couples-eating-set-menu malarkey, we're here to rescue you with our list of the most fun and unusual romantic Valentine's events in the city. We're talking fine dining with a twist, amazing views, sporty date nights and pop up movies. Just see what takes your fancy…

 

But first, selfie time! 

Be sure to head to London's Burlington Arcade and pay a visit to the gorgeous #BurlingtonKisses heart installation to share the love this Valentine’s day. There's also a chance of winning a meal for two and a dozen roses if you share a sweet loved-up moment under the arch. And if that's not enough, By Appointment Only Design will also have a pop up in the arcade selling roses throughout Valentine's Day week.

angler
2/14

Seafood Tasting Menu

Angler Restaurant

One word: yum! Seafood lovers will adore this special Valentine’s Day Tasting Menu at London's Angler restaurant. For £110 per person, you get a glass of rosé champagne alongside Aged Beaufort and truffle gougeres, followed by plates including Squid ink cracker, taramasalata, and Esplette pepper and Dorset crab. Plus there's star fish with roast Cornish turbot, parsley root, smoked bacon and Scottish langoustines. We're sold. anglerrestaurant.com

skyhigh
3/14

Sky-High Views

Bōkan, Canary Wharf

Like an incredible view of London on your date night? Then head up to sky-high restaurant Bōkan at Canary Wharf, 37 floors up. For £115, diners get a guaranteed window table for two with a glass of Taittinger champagne, followed by a six-course tasting menu specially created by Executive Chef Aurélie Altemaire. Um, can we go now please?

To book contact: events@bokanlondon.co.uk

All-Star-Lanes
4/14

Bowling & Cocktails

All Star Lanes

Delicious drink, fun activity with your loved one – what could be more fun? All Star Lanes is offering a drink, dine and bowl package across all sites from £30pp, available from the 9 – 17 February. For that price you get one game of bowling, a two-course meal and a Valentine's Candy Kiss cocktail of Prosecco, Pinkster gin, Lillet Blanc liqueur, lemon juice and sugar syrup, topped with candy floss and raspberry.

Bread-Ahead
5/14

Doughnut Baking

Bread Ahead Bakery

Everyone loves doughnuts, right? Now you get to make them yourself on a date night at Bread Ahead Bakery. You knead dough together, feed each other doughnuts – romance can't help but blossom. Bread Ahead Bakery half and full day courses available to purchase online and from all retail outlets in Borough Market, Pavilion Road, Chelsea and Beak Street, Soho. breadahead.com

landmarkhotel
6/14

Overnight Stay

The Landmark Hotel

London's Landmark hotel is offering a romantic 'Love at the Landmark' package this Valentine's. For £349 (based on two sharing), you'll enjoy complimentary Champagne, spa gift set with products by Germaine de Capuccini, and a romantic turndown in your luxury room with rose petals and chocolate covered strawberries. An English breakfast for two is served in The Winter Garden the following morning. A Candlelight Mediterranean Massage at £90 is also available. From 9-18 February. landmarklondon.co.uk

queenhoxton
7/14

Surrealist Life Drawing Class

The Queen of Hoxton

Getting arty is super romantic, so how about a life drawing class together? Get creative then giggle over your masterpieces afterwards! A little before Valentine's on 10 February, the Paris-themed Queen of Hoxton is holding a romantic surrealist life drawing class by Art Macabre where wannabe artists will draw vintage clown models. Vintage chanteuse soundtrack and cocktails to accompany the session. Tickets are available from: queen-of-hoxton.eventcube.io

murdermystery
8/14

Murder Mystery Evening

Barts, Chelsea

Bring out your dramatic side this Valentine's at Barts in Chelsea for an immersive murder mystery investigation involving a love story gone wrong. Barts is London’s first speakeasy, a 1930s prohibition-style cocktail bar in an apartment building where guests will solve the crime in question. Sound fun? Tickets are £30pp and include a welcome drink. www.barts-london.com

luna
9/14

Luna Pop-Up Cinema

Natural History Museum

We love a pop-up cinema and this one has a dramatic setting at one of London's most-loved museums. On the evenings of 14th, 15th and 16th of February, the Luna cinema is showing some fabulous films, Pretty Woman and The Notebook to A Star Is Born and Love Actually. The movies are screening in Hintze Hall, home to the 25-metre skeleton of ‘Hope’ the blue whale suspended in the air. Amazing. www.thelunacinema.com/nhm

tgw tea
10/14

Some tea for your Mon Amour

TWG Tea Salon

Celebrate Valentine's Day in style! Treat you loved one to a specially curated sumptuous three course menu at TWG Tea Salon in Leicester Square. As well as the beautiful menus, TWG Tea has stunning and exclusive tea blends that are perfect for gifts for loved ones. The menu is available from 11 February - 17 February.

For more information visit twgtea.com

zizzi
11/14

The immersive dining experience

Zizzi

This Valentine’s Day, Italian restaurant Zizzi will be opening the UK's first Lovers and Haters restaurant after research revealed that the nation is split down the middle in their opinion of the hallmark holiday. The experience will see the Lovers half of the restaurant decked out with balloons, streamers and hearts and a specially designed Valentine's Day menu where, for just £19.95, diners can enjoy a three course meal complete with a sharing dessert platter with multiple desserts to choose from. The Haters half of the restaurant will remain undecorated and there will even be a limited number of tables across the centre of the restaurant to accommodate couples who are 50:50 – with one who loves Valentine's and one who isn’t so sure. Something for everyone!

Visit, www.zizzi.co.uk/bookings

Anthracite-martini-lounge
12/14

Live Jazz

Anthracite Martini Lounge

Nothing beats live jazz to get you feeling loved up and this Valentine's Anthracite at King's Cross' Great Northern Hotel has a wonderful event planned. They venue has special Valentine’s Day cocktails (£12 each), a selection of luxurious sweet and savoury canapes and live jazz music. The canape sharing plates will be priced at just £25 or £45 for the canape sharing plate and a Valentines Cocktail each – not bad at all. www.anthracitelounge.com

b-and-h
13/14

Dinner and cocktails

B&H Garden Room

Fancy celebrating Valentine's on a rooftop? Head to the trendy B&H Garden Room, which offers 180 degree views of central London. The restaurant's regular menu will be on offer for diners, but those wanting to share can tuck into the Beef Wellington for two. Plus, toast the most romantic day of the year with the delectable Wings of Desire cocktail.

For more information visit bandhgardenroom.com.

madison
14/14

Enjoy a cosy evening in your personal 'Love Shack'

Madison 

Get cosy in a personal ‘Love Shack’ complete with stunning views of London, warm blankets and delicious sharing dishes. Enjoy Valentine's Day at Madison with Moet & Chandon Rose, Charcuterie board,dark chocolate fondant and Valentine’s cocktails.If you are looking for a more luxurious experience, Madison is also opening up exclusive seating in the inside restaurant with spectacular window views, making the night even more special.
www.madisonlondon.net

 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...