10 family friendly festivals in the UK that you probably haven't heard of

Boutique camp sites, banqueting for foodies and family-friendly raves

10 family friendly festivals in the UK that you probably haven't heard of
10 family friendly festivals in the UK that you probably haven't heard of

BBC Social festival in Liverpool
1/10

There’s more to festivals than flower crowns, soggy fields and queuing for the portaloos. The ‘alternative’ UK festival circuit draws a big and friendly crowd, taking in immersive theatre workshops, lessons in mindfulness, celebrations of science and literature and the best in children’s entertainment. But they are all set to a memorable soundtrack of live music and bring together some of the most delicious and diverse food and drink vendors. The perfect retreat from normal life for partied-out parents and their kids. Tickets are still available for all of these summer get-togethers but be quick, they’re bound to sell out. 

 

BBC Summer Social, Liverpool on 3 and 4 August 2019 (ABOVE)

This one is definitely skewed to the younger festival go-er. Busted, John Newman, Pixie Lott and Rak-Su perform on the Saturday and Sunday is given over to CBeebies favourites the legendary Mr Tumble, Dr Ranj and Hey Duggee. Also on site, the world’s biggest bouncy castle and inflatable obstacle course. 

For more information, visit bbc.co.uk.

 

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in Inverness-shire
2/10

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Inverness-shire on 1-3 August 2019

Set amongst a wooded dell, this gathering has a folksy feel - theatre, ceilidhs and craft workshops are all on the agenda. And fancy dress is encouraged. Having said that, the musical acts are worthy of stadium billings - hello The Proclaimers, Jess Glynne and Elbow. Also, don’t forget to book a spot at the banqueting tables for brunch or supper club - the fine dining pop-up Lov Bella is not to be missed. 

For more information, visit tartanheartfestival.co.uk

Strawberries & Creem festival in Cambridge
3/10

Strawberries & Creem, Cambridge on 15 June 2019

Listen to contemporary, cutting-edge beats in the historic city of Cambridge. This will be the fifth year Haggis Farm has played host to the multi-generational day-long gig, which has evolved from a small-scale university garden party to a 15,000 strong gathering. The 2019 line-up brings together old-school acts including Artful Dodger and Ms Dynamite, international superstars Sean Kingston and Kevin Lyttle and young UK artists such as Stefflon Don, Mahalia and Jimothy Lacoste. Friendly vibes, fruity tunes and some familiar faces. What better way to usher in British summertime? 

For more information, visit strawberriesandcreem.com.

cambridge-club-festival
4/10

The Cambridge Club, Cambridge on 16 June 2019

...And if you plan to spend the night in Cambridge, why not head back to Haggis Farm to celebrate Father’s Day on the Sunday? Slightly different vibe, Craig Charles and Sister Sledge are headlining - imagine dancing along with your dad to ‘We Are Family’? Plus craft beer and gin stalls will be pitching up, as well as the cult Cambridge-based Rural Coffee Project. It’s also free for children under five. 

For more information, visit thecambridgeclub.co.

 

Bluedot Festival in Cheshire
5/10

Bluedot Festival, Cheshire on 18-21 July 2019

Taking place at the iconic Jodrell Bank Observatory, this four-day festival fuses music and science. The likes of New Order, Hot Chip and Jarvis Cocker are all confirmed to play and this year will see celebrations take place to mark the 50th anniversary of the moon landings. Archive audio and video clips from the Apollo 11 mission will be played, catch Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut, talk about her experience orbiting the Earth and watch awe-inspiring projection artwork from the Illuminos. 

For more information, visit discoverthebluedot.com.

Timber Festival in Derbyshire
6/10

Timber Festival, Derbyshire on 5-7 July 2019

Now in its second year, this well thought-out arts and culture gathering has really captured people’s imaginations. Take part in nature-writing lessons and let spoken word performances and live music acts lift you up (performed from treehouse perches). You can also start your weekend early by booking a place on the Red Fox Cycling Guided Ride. As well as taking you on a scenic cycle tour to the festival (starting from Leicester or Birmingham), a van will carry your bags and camping equipment - and even store your bike over the weekend. 

For more information, visit timberfestival.org.uk.

Valley Festival in Bristol
7/10

Valley Fest, Bristol on 2-4 August 2019

Set on a community farm beside Chew Valley Lake in Somerset, this fell-good weekender has become a firm favourite on the festival circuit since it started in 2014. As well as an artisan market and street-food stalls, this year’s line-up includes foraging and family cooking workshops. Tom Odell, Razorlight and The Magic Numbers are among the acts performing and there’s a well-curated wellbeing area where you can listen to talks on body confidence or book in for a blissful Weleda Skin Food Facial. 

For more information, visit valleyfest.co.uk.

 

Victorious Festival in Portsmouth
8/10

Victorious, Portsmouth on 23-25 August 

Can a festival be all things to all people? Perhaps! A picturesque seaside spot, an eclectic mix of musical acts including Rudimental, All Saints, Basement Jaxx and Clean Bandit - plus CBeebies star Mr Bloom will be headlining on the Kids Stage. Little ones can also meet Peppa Pig and George, channel their inner Octonaut Cadet and even try their hands at Jedi training. Did we mention food vendors confirmed include Burrito Boys and Churromania? 

For more information, visit victoriousfestival.co.uk.

Curious Arts Festival in East Sussex
9/10

Curious Arts Festival, East Sussex on 23-26 August 2019

Relocating after five years at the New Forest, this year fun and thought-provoking Curious Arts is taking up residence at Pippingford Park (you can spy Pooh Bear’s 100 Acre Wood from the grounds). Comedian and writer John Cleese will open proceedings, magazine man Ian Birch will tell the story behind some of the industry’s most iconic and powerful covers and author of the moment Candice Carty-Williams is confirmed to discuss her best-selling debut novel Queenie. A very high brow bank holiday weekend indeed.

For more information, visit curiousartsfestival.com.

The Good Life Experience in Harwarden
10/10

The Good Life Experience, Harwarden on 12-15 September 2019

Founded by singer Cerys Matthews, the soundtrack to this festival is chilled - mixing jazz, blues, classical and folk. The scheduled talks cover poetry and literature, farming and activism. And workshops include blacksmithing, leather working, pottery and calligraphy. Dogs are welcome and pics of you exploring the 1930s vintage playground are guaranteed to perform well on your Instagram. 

For more information, visit thegoodlifeexperience.co.uk.

