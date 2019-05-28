﻿
Take a look inside Kelly Brook's holiday wardrobe: From her stylish bikinis to cool kaftans

kelly-brook-instagram
Photo: © Instagram
Kelly Brook has quite the charmed life! The stunning TV star not only has a fabulous job on Heart Radio, but the 39-year-old often jets off on the most insane holidays. As much as we love seeing snaps from her tropical destinations, we also have our eye on her holiday wardrobe. From kaftans to swimsuits and bikinis to flip-flops, the former Big Breakfast presenter has it all going on! We've rounded up her best looks, and get excited because they’re not as expensive as you might think…

 

Kelly looked incredible on holiday in Spain in May 2019, and the model dressed down in the most fabulous kaftan. Made in a rustic pink and red flower print, we love the linen lace trim and nude wedges.

kelly-brook-beach
Photo: © Instagram
Sunning herself on the beach, the Slim Fast ambassador looked hot in a leopard print swimsuit with a super chic cover up, made from guipure lace. She may have been posing on the rocks, but the brunette beauty still sported a super glam beauty look - clear skin and a touch of mascara.

kelly-brook-swimsuit
Photo: © Instagram
Wow! Ms. Brook looked pure Hollywood glam in this zebra print number from F&F at Tesco. Belted, with a lovely V-neck fit, it really does make the most of her sensational figure. And for £18, you can't go wrong.

 

kelly-brook-holiday-instagram
Photo: © Instagram
In March, Kelly headed to Portugal on a weekend break and we loved how she styled up her simple white bikini - with a mustard-toned, linen blazer and snazzy gold earrings. Perfect to go from the pool straight to the dancefloor...

kelly-brook-leopard-print-bikini
Photo: © Instagram
Is there anything sexier than a classic leopard print bikini? Kelly donned this bardot style animal print top with matching briefs, and amped up the look even more with a terracotta-toned suede biker jacket.

 

kelly-brook-hot-tub
Photo: © Instagram
On a romantic break to Les Fermes de Marie in France, loved-up Kelly joined boyfriend Jeremy at a wooden chalet, complete with outdoor hot tub. The radio star wore a khaki one piece and a  pair of... ear muffs! Well, it was December after all….

kelly-brook-gingham-bikini
Photo: © Instagram
All aboard! Kelly jumped on a yacht in Sa Foradada in 2018, wearing the most fabulous 50s-style bikini. Made in a lovely monochrome gingham, the model looked to be living her best life out at sea.

 

kelly-brook-striped-bikini
Photo: © Getty Images
Throwing it back to 2014, Kelly looked stunning on a trip to Miami, wearing a nautical striped delight by VIX, a celebrity-approved bikini brand A swimsuit from VIX can be rather expensive - £200 a pop. All the more reason to book more holidays to get the price per wear, right, Kelly!

