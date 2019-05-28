Take a look inside Kelly Brook's holiday wardrobe: From her stylish bikinis to cool kaftans

Kelly Brook has quite the charmed life! The stunning TV star not only has a fabulous job on Heart Radio, but the 39-year-old often jets off on the most insane holidays. As much as we love seeing snaps from her tropical destinations, we also have our eye on her holiday wardrobe. From kaftans to swimsuits and bikinis to flip-flops, the former Big Breakfast presenter has it all going on! We've rounded up her best looks, and get excited because they’re not as expensive as you might think…
Kelly looked incredible on holiday in Spain in May 2019, and the model dressed down in the most fabulous kaftan. Made in a rustic pink and red flower print, we love the linen lace trim and nude wedges.