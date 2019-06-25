Royal holiday snaps! See Duchess Kate and William, Harry and Meghan and more on their travels

Royals love a relaxing holiday, just like us! And while - of course - breaks away from the spotlight are usually a private affair, there have been a number of occasions when our favourite royals have shared their favourite getaways with the public – be it Prince Charles' former annual skiing trips with young Princes William and Harry, or the Spanish royal family's visits to Majorca. Scroll down to see all their happy holiday snaps…
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Early on in their relationship, Prince Harry took now-wife Meghan away to Botswana on a romantic trip, during which they visited conservation organisation Elephants Without Borders. The royal couple shared a photograph (above) from the 2017 trip on their official Instagram account in April 2019.