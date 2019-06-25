﻿
15 Photos | Travel

Royal holiday snaps! See Duchess Kate and William, Harry and Meghan and more on their travels

...
1/15
1-royals-holiday
Photo: © Instagram
1/15

Royals love a relaxing holiday, just like us! And while - of course - breaks away from the spotlight are usually a private affair, there have been a number of occasions when our favourite royals have shared their favourite getaways with the public – be it Prince Charles' former annual skiing trips with young Princes William and Harry, or the Spanish royal family's visits to Majorca. Scroll down to see all their happy holiday snaps…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Early on in their relationship, Prince Harry took now-wife Meghan away to Botswana on a romantic trip, during which they visited conservation organisation Elephants Without Borders. The royal couple shared a photograph (above) from the 2017 trip on their official Instagram account in April 2019.

meghan-mexico
Photo: © Instagram
2/15

Before she joined the royal family, Duchess Meghan often shared sunny snaps from her travels all over the world (on her now-deleted Instagram account). This pool shot was taken in Mexico - dreamy!

2-royals-holiday
Photo: © Instagram
3/15

Princess Eugenie

Eugenie recently shared a beautiful floral snap from a break away in Surrey, most likely with husband Jack Brooksbank. Posting the snap on Instagram to mark World Environment day, she wrote: "Today is #worldenvironmentday I wanted to share two photos from the past year where the world continues to inspire and amaze me. Let's celebrate the [world]!" A fan of the royal confirmed that the photos were taken in Virginia Water in Surrey.

3-royals-holiday
Photo: © Getty Images
4/15

Prince Charles

Here, Charles and sons William and Harry are pictured during their family ski trip to Klosters back in 2005.

4-royals-holiday
Photo: © Getty Images
5/15

The Duchess of Cambridge

A young Kate Middleton also joined them on the trip! Active Kate happily carried her skis as they prepared for a day on the mountain.

5-royals-holiday
Photo: © Getty Images
6/15

Later, in 2016, they would enjoy their own family skiing holiday in the French Alps. The couple took children Prince George and Princess Charlotte (Prince Louis hadn't arrived yet!) on a short private break, and released some official photographs to the public.

6-royals-holiday
Photo: © Getty Images
7/15

The Queen

Of course, the Queen packs her bags for Balmoral every summer – and spends some time off there for a number of weeks. It's a popular spot for the whole family, too, with William and Kate often paying a visit, and Prince Harry. No doubt Meghan and baby Archie will make their first trip there in 2019.

7-royals-holiday
Photo: © Getty Images
8/15

Family members including the Queen, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Prince Charles enjoyed a private family holiday around the Western Isles of Scotland in August 2010.

8-royals-holiday
Photo: © Getty Images
9/15

Princess Diana

Diana and Charles took young Princes William and Harry on holiday to Majorca in 1987, joining the Spanish royal family.

9-royals-holiday
Photo: © Getty Images
10/15

We love this shot from a trip to Necker Island in 1990, when Harry and William had fun burying their mum in the sand!

10-royals-holiday
Photo: © Getty Images
11/15

Sarah, Duchess of York

Newlyweds Sarah and Prince Andrew honeymooned on the Royal Yacht Britannia in the Atlantic, after spending some time on the Azores Islands near Portugal.

11-royals-holiday
Photo: © Rex
12/15

How lovely is this gorgeous shot of Sarah with daughters Eugenie and Beatrice on holiday in St Tropez in 2005?

12-royals-holiday
Photo: © Getty Images
13/15

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain

The Spanish royal family visit Majorca for a holiday every year, and are often seen happily strolling around and enjoying their break. We love this shot of the couple walking with daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, looking relaxed in their holiday gear!

13-royals-holiday
Photo: © Facebook
14/15

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

Princess Madeleine likes to share personal shots from her family trips on her social media pages. Back in 2016, she shared some beautiful Facebook photographs from a holiday in the Maldives – the family enjoyed a beach break in their own private villa on the isle of Kunfunadhoo.

14-royals-holiday
Photo: © Instagram
15/15

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Madeleine's older sister Crown Princess Victoria often takes her family to the island of Öland, where they sometimes spend Easter and summer holidays. Some very sweet photos were shared on the royals' official Instagram page with the caption: "Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar photographed during an Easter weekend walk on Öland."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

