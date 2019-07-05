﻿
8 Photos | Travel

The royal family's ultimate summer holiday packing list

Get some inspiration for your own getaway

...
The royal family's ultimate summer holiday packing list
You're reading

The royal family's ultimate summer holiday packing list

1/8
Next

Everything you need to know (and pack!) for festival season
Prince-Harry-Oura-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
1/8

The royal family are well-accustomed to travel, having explored some of the world’s most exotic destinations both on royal tours and their holidays. So it’s no surprise that they have mastered the art of packing, with luxury luggage, accessories and beauty products that they never travel without. From the Duchess of Sussex’s favourite hat to the sunglasses brand loved by both the Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge, take a look through the gallery to get inspiration for your own summer holidays…

Prince Harry's ring to beat jet lag

The Duke of Sussex has found a clever way to fight jet lag on holidays and royal tours. Prince Harry was spotted wearing an Oura ring during his royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in October, a high-tech health tracker that tracks everything from step count to sleep patterns, to help him understand how his rest is affected by long-haul travel and adjust his routine accordingly. The clever jewellery will set you back £249.

Camilla-Kate-ray-ban-sunglasses
Photo: © Getty Images
2/8

Camilla and Kate's Ray-Ban sunglasses

Both the Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge have been seen wearing Ray-Ban sunglasses on several occasions. While Camilla appears to have the Erika Classic sunglasses, which cost from £109, Kate has an array of different styles, including the Ray-Ban Wayfarer II sunglasses she wore to Wimbledon 2019.

GALLERY: See the royals wearing sunglasses

Kate-Middleton-Laura-Mercier-moisturiser
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

Kate's go-to tinted moisturiser

The Duchess of Cambridge gets a radiant glow and protects her skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays with Laura Mercier’s tinted moisturiser, which has built-in SPF and provides a lighter alternative to foundation during the summer. Available for £35 at ASOS.

Meghan-Markle-Stow-flight-case
4/8

Meghan's Stow travel case

Meghan ensures she is organised on her travels with the Stow First Class Leather Tech Case, which costs £365 and has sections for your passport, visa and boarding pass, as well as tech cables and chargers, a built-in USB and portable battery charger. What more could she want?

Prince-William-Kate-Globetrotter-luggage
Photo: © PA
5/8

Prince William and Kate's luxury luggage

Both the Queen and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a penchant for bespoke luggage from luxury travel brand Globe-Trotter. Pieces owed by the royal couple include a classic cream chest-style suitcase, part of a collaboration with The Goring Hotel, with prices starting from £980 to £2,285. 

MORE: 10 secrets of how the royal family travels

Meghan-Markle-Wimbledon-Panama-hat
Photo: © Getty Images
6/8

Meghan’s trusty Panama hat

The Duchess of Sussex always stays sun-safe and stylish by wearing her trusty panama hat, a piece she has owned for several years and also wore on her day out at Wimbledon. The Madewell x Biltmore Panama Hat costs £54.59, but you’ll find similar styles on the high street at stores including H&M and Marks & Spencer.

Queen-Elizabeth-Edinburgh
Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

The Queen's hot water bottle

According to reports, the Queen won’t travel without a hot water bottle. No matter where in the world she is travelling, historian Robert K. Massie says Her Majesty has someone available to her to fill it with water and tuck it into her sheets at night to ensure she is warm enough and has a restful sleep.

Princess-Eugenie-Ascot
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

Princess Eugenie's beauty essentials

Princess Eugenie has previously revealed some of the go-to beauty products she uses every day, so it’s unlikely she would want to break routine on her holidays. They include Jo Malone’s Eucalyptus & Mint cleanser, Charlotte Tilbury mascara and Bobbi Brown bronzer. “They are geniuses,” Eugenie told Harper’s Bazaar.

GALLERY: Royal babies on their first tour abroad

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...