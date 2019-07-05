The royal family's ultimate summer holiday packing list

The royal family are well-accustomed to travel, having explored some of the world’s most exotic destinations both on royal tours and their holidays. So it’s no surprise that they have mastered the art of packing, with luxury luggage, accessories and beauty products that they never travel without. From the Duchess of Sussex’s favourite hat to the sunglasses brand loved by both the Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge, take a look through the gallery to get inspiration for your own summer holidays…
Prince Harry's ring to beat jet lag
The Duke of Sussex has found a clever way to fight jet lag on holidays and royal tours. Prince Harry was spotted wearing an Oura ring during his royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in October, a high-tech health tracker that tracks everything from step count to sleep patterns, to help him understand how his rest is affected by long-haul travel and adjust his routine accordingly. The clever jewellery will set you back £249.