﻿
9 Photos | Travel

HELLO!'s summer travel giveaway: WIN £865 worth of goodies for your summer holiday! 

You don't want to miss this…

...
HELLO!'s summer travel giveaway: WIN £865 worth of goodies for your summer holiday! 
You're reading

HELLO!'s summer travel giveaway: WIN £865 worth of goodies for your summer holiday! 

1/9
Next

Proof Prince Charles and Camilla have the BEST time on royal tour! All the sweet giggling pictures
giveaway
1/9

What will you be packing for your next summer holiday? Well, there's no need to give it a second thought with HELLO!'s latest giveaway, which features everything you need for a dreamy trip away! Scroll down to find out how to enter our new summer travel competition, in which you could win £865 worth of prizes from the likes of Marc Jacobs, BECCA Cosmetics and Elemis - there's even some Love Island merch in there for good measure. 

In the words of Caroline Flack, it's going to be a long, hot summer - so get involved to be in with a chance of winning our top warm weather essentials. Scroll down to find out about each of the prizes and find out how to enter…

1-sunglasses
2/9

Marc Jacobs sunglasses, worth £149

There's nothing like treating yourself to a new pair of designer sunnies at summertime, are we right? These gorgeous Marc Jacobs frames are classically chic, though the addition of the brand's iconic daisy motif adds a fun vintage touch. You'll also receive an eye care voucher worth £129 to spend on glasses.

2-benefit
3/9

Benefit Cosmetics goodies, worth £47.50

You can get your summer glow well and truly on with these Benefit best-sellers! The brand's cult Hoola Bronzer, £26, is loved by fans for its blendable, matte finish, while the Gimme Brow+ eyebrow gel, £21.50, volumises and tames brows for a natural but groomed look. 

3-elemis
4/9

Elemis pampering products, worth £100

Get chilled this summer with a trio of luxurious products from Elemis – including the cactus bristle Body Detox Skin Brush, £21, Cellutox Active Body Oil, £38.50, and the Frangipani Monoi Salt Glow scrub, £40.50.

4-towel
5/9

Tielle Love Luxury pool towel, worth £30

This limited-edition candy-striped beach towel gives the most gorgeous hotel-like vibe to any sun lounger! It's made of Turkish Cotton for a super-soft feel, too.  

5-becca-products
6/9

BECCA Cosmetics makeup goodies, worth £60

BECCA's cult highlighters are the ultimate summer staple, particularly in the best-selling Champagne Pop shade. Here we have the pressed version, £30, and the liquid version, £30.

6-suitcase
7/9

HB London suitcase, worth £135

Pack up your winnings and make like you're heading to the villa with this Love Island­-inspired suitcase from HB London, with a cool marble finish. Bon voyage!

7-cointreau
8/9

Cointreau drinks bundle, worth £55.44

Drinks on us! Included in the hamper is a limited-edition bottle of Cointreau, a variety of Long Tail mixers and non-alcoholic 'social elixir' Three Spirit.

8-fitfabfun
9/9

FabFitFun Summer Box, worth $200

The FabFitFun box contains a variety of full-size fashion, beauty, homewear and fitness items, available on subscription for $49.99 a month. The summer offering contains items from Living Proof, Invisibobble and Grace & Stella.

To enter HELLO!'s summer competition, click here. Terms and conditions apply.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...