15 celebrities and their kids on summer holidays from Alex Jones to Amanda Holden

Meghan Markle's favourite luggage brand has just added a GENIUS twist
Alex Jones and baby Kit in Dorset
Photo: © Instagram
1/17

Who doesn't love a holiday? Although the UK summer has had its hotter moments, nothing beats jetting off for some sun, sea and quality time with the whole family. With the summer break still in full swing, here are some enviable pictures of celebrities and their families on their summer vacations from all around the world. These are sure to make you want to grab your passport and head off with the family immediately. We're off to pack our suitcase…

Alex Jones

Spending the summer holidays at home proved popular with TV presenter Alex Jones. The host of The One Show posted a gorgeous pic of her beach day in Dorset with new baby, Kit, in tow. The picture, posted on her Instagram, showed off mum and baby's matching striped outfits, with Alex sporting a striped top and baby Kit in an adorable pair of striped dungarees.

Alex has been enjoying quality time with her two children since giving birth to Kit in May, and a trip to the British coast in the sun sounds like exactly the right way to do it. Alex captioned the Instagram post: "Stripes for a day by the coast. #11weeks #Dorset." We're currently Googling those striped dungarees…

Beckhams holiday in Miami
Photo: © Instagram
2/17

The Beckhams

The Beckhams know how to holiday. The famous family-of-six enjoyed a trip to Seville, Spain, in June after returning from an adventurous two weeks prior in Miami, Florida. David and Victoria were rumoured to be looking at an apartment in the US State, and ensured their brood where kept entertained with a trip to Tidal Cove water park in Miami.

David and Victoria in Puglia
Photo: © Instagram
3/17

And the fun didn't stop there, the Beckham clan are now enjoying soaking up the Mediterranean sun in Puglia, Italy, and their cute snaps are making us all sufficiently green with envy. David and Victoria have enjoyed romantic bike rides and fun family dinners with the kids - the dream!

Amanda Holden holiday in Greece
Photo: © Instagram
4/17

Amanda Holden

It seems Puglia is THE place to be this summer. With Amanda Holden, her husband and adorable daughters enjoying a trip to Italy's southern region this week – we wonder if they bumped into the Beckhams? – Puglia is becoming a popular destination of choice. But this isn't Amanda and co.'s first trip of the summer…

The Britain's Got Talent judge posted a gorgeous photo on her Instagram last month during their trip to Zante in Greece. The post sees Amanda, her husband Chris Hughes, and their two daughters pose for a family photo during their trip to the Greek island, with Amanda captioning it: "#team #photo." No doubt they indulged in the sun, sea and gorgeous Greek food. We're not jealous at all…

Ayda and Robbie holiday in Spain
Photo: © Instagram
5/17

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field indulged in a sun-soaked break in Formentera this month. The singer and TV presenter, who have three children together, have been enjoying their holiday on the Spanish island and been sharing plenty of videos and pictures from their trip, with Robbie jumping off boats and Ayda looking fabulous in her holiday outfits.

Although Ayda and Robbie don't often post photos of their children's faces, they do tend to share snaps from behind. Ayda treated followers to an adorable picture of their youngest, baby Coco, who will turn one in September, looking out to the beautiful Spanish beach and blue sea. Ayda captioned the post: "She Likes It Like That." So cute.

Kate Garraway holiday in Wales
Photo: © Instagram
6/17

Kate Garraway

Who says you can't have a fun-filled holiday in the UK? Good Morning Britain host, Kate Garraway, proved it can indeed be done on their family trip to seaside resort Abersoch in Wales. The TV star and mum-of-two posted a collage of pictures to her Instagram, showing off beautiful beaches and sandcastles, boat trips and even a pet pooch. Kate captioned the post with: "Thank you #abersoch for an amazing weekend of seaside adventure with the best of friends…"

The family were enjoying a weekend away in the picturesque Welsh resort with their close family friend and fellow TV presenter, Channel 5's Clare Nasir, with Clare commenting underneath Kate's post: "A fabulous weekend with people we absolutely love to the moon and back." It may not have been the Med, but it certainly looked like a gorgeous weekend of family fun!

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash go on road trip with kids
Photo: © Instagram
7/17

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

She gave birth to her third son, first with ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, Rex in May and has been enjoying some quality time at home ever since. But former X Factor contestant and Loose Women star, Stacey Solomon and her partner Joe gathered the kids together to head off on a family road trip in July.

Posing in front of a fully-packed boot, Stacey and her sons, Zachary and Leighton, grinned for the photo while Joe cradled their adorable newborn Rex in his arms. Stacey stated in the caption that the family-of-four were hitting the road for some family time and taking a social media detox: "I think it’s so good for our mental health too, to just completely switch off from the world of technology and enjoy the moment."

Holly and Rochelle with daughters on holiday
8/17

Holly Willoughby

This Morning favourites Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are known for being the best of friends and taking family holidays together most years and this year was no different. The hosts posed for a cute selfie last week posted on Holly's Instagram.

But it wasn't just the Schofield family that joined Holly's family on their holidays this year. Former host of This Morning, Rochelle Humes and her DJ husband Marvin, took their two daughters to join the fun in Portugal. Holly posted an adorable picture on her Instagram of daughter Belle and Rochelle's eldest, Alaia, jumping into the sea with Holly and Rochelle following suit. Holly captioned the pic: "… when we finally get the time together as a family @rochellehumes ...our girls fall into sync..." How lovely!

Rochelle and Marvin Portugal holiday
Photo: © Instagram
9/17

Rochelle and Marvin Humes

Before meeting up with Holly, hosts of The Hit List Rochelle Humes and Marvin had some time as a family of four during their trip to Portugal. The husband and wife share two daughters, Alaia-Mai, six, and two-year-old Valentina Raine. Rochelle posted a number of cute pictures on her Instagram from the trip of her daughters strolling with their Dad in the sunny resort and also posted an adorable snap of the two girls walking hand in hand.

Rochelle also treated her followers to an insight into the Humes' family life on holiday with a hilarious mirror selfie. In a post celebrating her anniversary, Rochelle looked stunning posing in the mirror with daughter Alaia in the background and husband Marvin looking less than impressed at his wife's antics. Rochelle captioned the pic: "I plan to annoy him forever…"

Matt Willis with children in Ibiza
Photo: © Instagram
10/17

Emma and Matt Willis

Host of The Voice Emma Willis and her Busted rocker husband Matt took a family trip to Ibiza this summer. With their three children, Isabelle, Trixie and Ace, they visited the Balearic Island to enjoy the Spanish seaside and sunshine. Emma posted a number of pictures and videos on her Instagram of the family making the most of their summer trip, including a cute picture of husband Matt walking their two eldest to the beach.

Emma Willis anniversary mini-break
Photo: © Instagram
11/17

The family-of-five also had a mini-break in July with the kids to celebrate Emma and Matt's wedding anniversary. Emma posted a gorgeous pic of her and the three children walking through Rushton Hall Hotel & Spa where they were staying for the night. Emma captioned the picture: "Early wedding anniversary night away where it all began @rushtonhallhotelandspa love this place. Love having the children here. Love you @mattjwillis." Happy anniversary guys!

Jools Oliver and son surf in Cornwall
Photo: © Instagram
12/17

Jamie and Jools Oliver

Another family embracing the holidays at home this year is the Olivers. Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools Oliver have been down on the Cornish coast this summer and have been taking part in their favourite summer activity - surfing! In July, Jools posted an adorable pic on her Instagram of her and Jamie's youngest, River, taking to the board for the first time with an instructor. Jools captioned the post: "River is starting his little journey to learning more about our fantastic ocean…"

In another holiday snap uploaded on her Instagram last week, Jools and her son Buddy, nine, were proud to receive ‘The Golden Fin Award’ from a family friend, George Stoy, at his surfing school in Cornwall. The Olivers have clearly had a fantastic time at the seaside this summer, with Jools saying on social media that their "surfing experience and holiday has been extra special this year for many reasons." Surfs up…

Frankie Bridge holiday in Bermuda
Photo: © Instagram
13/17

Frankie and Wayne Bridge

Singer and presenter Frankie Bridge and her retired footballer husband, Wayne, have been lapping up the sunshine in tropical paradise with their two boys Parker and Carter. The family-of-four have jetted off to luxury island Bermuda in the North Atlantic and the pictures look positively jaw-dropping.

Sat on a boat with her youngest on her lap, mum-of-two Frankie, who celebrated her 30th in Miami earlier this year, uploaded this gorgeous picture to her Instagram, making us all wish we were also sat on a boat on a luxury island… Frankie captioned the post: "Me and my Little Bear waiting for Daddy to jump off the big rocks... I want him to always be this small... he’s promised me he won’t get big." We know that feeling, Frankie!

Kourtney Kardashian and daughter in Sardina
Photo: © Instagram
14/17

Kourtney Kardashian

Other celebrity families embracing the European sun this summer is the Kardashians and the Disicks. Kourtney and her three children with ex-partner Scott Disick, Mason, Penelope and Reign, took boat rides and ate ice cream in Costa Rica with younger sister Kim and co. in June.

If that wasn't enough, Kourtney and the kids are now enjoying the beautiful Italian island of Sardinia. Kourtney has been documenting their fun-filled summer on her Instagram and posted this adorable picture of her and her daughter Penelope enjoying their Italian break. The reality star and mum-of-three captioned the picture: "Mamma" with a cute koala bear emoji. Hasn't Penelope grown?

Kim and Kanye trip to Japan
Photo: © Instagram
15/17

Kim Kardashian West

As well as joining older sister Kourtney in Costa Rica this summer, the Kardashian-West family took a trip to Japan earlier this month. Reality star Kim and her rapper husband Kanye West soaked up the culture of Japan and posted some pretty amazing pictures in the process. With neon backdrops, Kim posted on her Instagram a multi-post in which Kim and Kanye pose together, as well as including their eldest, North, posing with her mum.

More recently, Kim uploaded a group shot with her husband, North and son, Saint. Although daughter Chicago and youngest child, Psalm, were not pictured, the post still made for a great family photo. Kim uploaded the post with a simple caption: "More pics from Japan." It looks amazing!

Jamie Redknapp with son in Algarve
Photo: © Instagram
16/17

Jamie Redknapp

Jamie Redknapp has been soaking up the sun with his two boys Charley and Beau this summer. The former League of Their Own panellist and ex-husband of Louise Redknapp visited the popular Algarve in Portugal and took to Instagram to show some fun-filled pictures of the boys enjoying the beautiful beaches, pools and restaurants.

Posing with his youngest son, Beau, Jamie took to Instagram to document their summer holiday. The Sky Sports pundit captioned the picture expressing his love for the country, saying: "Portugal" with a love-heart emoji.

Fearne McCann Marbella holiday
Photo: © Instagram
17/17

Fearne McCann

Fearne McCann and her daughter, Sunday, have been holidaying in Marbella this month while the reality star celebrates turning 29. The ex-TOWIE star has been routinely posting her holiday snaps on her Instagram account – making us sufficiently jealous of her time in the glam Spanish city.

And Fearne and Sunday haven't been holidaying alone – with fellow reality stars and friends Danielle Armstrong and Billie Faiers joining the fun. In one snap on Fearne's account, Sunday, aged one, is joined by Billie's children, Nellie, aged five, and son Arthur, aged two. Looks like so much fun!

